Homes under the Planner: Proposals lodged, approved or refused in Havering
Interested in what developments are in the works across Havering?
Here is a round up of planning submissions and decisions in the borough over the last 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: This application seeks to install timber pergola, festoon lights and a picket fence and arbour in the front garden of the Aspen Tree pub.
Where: 73 Gobions Avenue, Collier Row, RM5 3SP
When: Application received - March 10 / Target decision date - May 11
Reference: P0395.22
Further information: The proposal also includes plans for a new children's play area.
Refused
What: This application sought to turn a vacant former police station into a pizza delivery and takeaway, complete with a new shop front, an extraction flue, external alterations and a storage area.
Where: 84-86 Straight Road, Harold Hill, RM3 8AB
When: Notice of refusal given - April 5
Reference: P1763.21
More information: Fears over noise and disturbance caused by increases in traffic entering and leaving the premises was cited as a reason for refusal, as was the prospect of vehicles parking and manoeuvring during the evening hours of operation.
Submitted
What: This application seeks to turn a newly designated brownfield site into a private Gypsy and Traveller caravan site, comprising of four static mobile homes, a dayroom, hardstanding's and associated ancillary works.
Where: Rosewood, 70 Lower Bedfords Road, Romford, RM1 4DG
When: Application received - April 4 / Target decision date - May 30
Reference: P0542.22
More information: Previous applications have been refused.
Havering Council has since updated its Local Plan and the Gravel Pit Coppice site has been designated as a brownfield site.
Refused
What: This application sought to change a Dwellings estate agents into a hot food takeaway.
Where: 8 Station Road, Gidea Park, RM2 6DA
When: Notice of refusal given - April 6
Reference: P0114.22
More information: Concerns about noise and disturbance - caused by customers entering and leaving the premises - was cited as a reason for refusal.
Submitted
What: This application proposes the replacement and reconfiguration of a 558sqm mezzanine, for use as a veterinary surgery and an animal grooming facility or retail space.
Where: Unit 5, Gallows Corner Retail Park, RM3 0AD
When: Application submitted - March 24 / Target decision date - May 19
Reference: P0490.22