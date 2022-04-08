Romford's Aspen Tree pub has submitted plans to enhance its front beer garden and to add a new children's play area - Credit: Google Maps

Interested in what developments are in the works across Havering?

Here is a round up of planning submissions and decisions in the borough over the last 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

What: This application seeks to install timber pergola, festoon lights and a picket fence and arbour in the front garden of the Aspen Tree pub.

Where: 73 Gobions Avenue, Collier Row, RM5 3SP

When: Application received - March 10 / Target decision date - May 11

Reference: P0395.22

Further information: The proposal also includes plans for a new children's play area.

Refused

An application to transform the former police station in the Heaton and Gooshays ward into a takeaway has been refused - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application sought to turn a vacant former police station into a pizza delivery and takeaway, complete with a new shop front, an extraction flue, external alterations and a storage area.

Where: 84-86 Straight Road, Harold Hill, RM3 8AB

When: Notice of refusal given - April 5

Reference: P1763.21

More information: Fears over noise and disturbance caused by increases in traffic entering and leaving the premises was cited as a reason for refusal, as was the prospect of vehicles parking and manoeuvring during the evening hours of operation.

The former police station is currently vacant - Credit: Google Maps

Submitted

An application has been submitted to turn 70 Lower Bedfords Road in Romford into a private Gypsy and Traveller caravan site - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to turn a newly designated brownfield site into a private Gypsy and Traveller caravan site, comprising of four static mobile homes, a dayroom, hardstanding's and associated ancillary works.

Where: Rosewood, 70 Lower Bedfords Road, Romford, RM1 4DG

When: Application received - April 4 / Target decision date - May 30

Reference: P0542.22

More information: Previous applications have been refused.

Havering Council has since updated its Local Plan and the Gravel Pit Coppice site has been designated as a brownfield site.

Refused

An application to turn Dwellings estate agents on Station Road has been refused - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application sought to change a Dwellings estate agents into a hot food takeaway.

Where: 8 Station Road, Gidea Park, RM2 6DA

When: Notice of refusal given - April 6

Reference: P0114.22

More information: Concerns about noise and disturbance - caused by customers entering and leaving the premises - was cited as a reason for refusal.

Submitted

Gallows Corner Retail Park in Romford - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application proposes the replacement and reconfiguration of a 558sqm mezzanine, for use as a veterinary surgery and an animal grooming facility or retail space.

Where: Unit 5, Gallows Corner Retail Park, RM3 0AD

When: Application submitted - March 24 / Target decision date - May 19

Reference: P0490.22