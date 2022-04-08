News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Homes under the Planner: Proposals lodged, approved or refused in Havering

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 10:00 AM April 8, 2022
Romford's Aspen Tree pub has submitted plans for a front beer garden

Romford's Aspen Tree pub has submitted plans to enhance its front beer garden and to add a new children's play area - Credit: Google Maps

Interested in what developments are in the works across Havering? 

Here is a round up of planning submissions and decisions in the borough over the last 30 days. 

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

READ MORE: Major 972-home development approved

Submitted

What: This application seeks to install timber pergola, festoon lights and a picket fence and arbour in the front garden of the Aspen Tree pub.

Where: 73 Gobions Avenue, Collier Row, RM5 3SP

When: Application received - March 10 / Target decision date - May 11

Most Read

  1. 1 EastEnders' star June Brown honoured in Romford mural
  2. 2 Bid to redevelop Romford shop into large workspace and five-bedroom home 
  3. 3 Jailed: Four given life sentences for murder of Daniel Laskos
  1. 4 Headteacher: Special needs academy took in too many kids 'for the money'
  2. 5 Security patrols upped after fireworks set off in Hornchurch park
  3. 6 Major 972-home development on former Romford Ice Rink approved by committee, despite reservations
  4. 7 'Catastrophic era': Is overdevelopment the cause of Havering's flooding?
  5. 8 'Appalling': Backlash after only half of Rainham road resurfaced
  6. 9 'Things keep changing': Full store opening of Aklu Plaza suffers further delays
  7. 10 Four top-rated brunch spots in Havering, according to Tripadvisor

Reference: P0395.22

Further information: The proposal also includes plans for a new children's play area.

Refused

An application to transform Heaton and Gooshays Ward's former police station into a takeaway has not been granted

An application to transform the former police station in the Heaton and Gooshays ward into a takeaway has been refused - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application sought to turn a vacant former police station into a pizza delivery and takeaway, complete with a new shop front, an extraction flue, external alterations and a storage area.

Where: 84-86 Straight Road, Harold Hill, RM3 8AB

When: Notice of refusal given - April 5

Reference: P1763.21

More information: Fears over noise and disturbance caused by increases in traffic entering and leaving the premises was cited as a reason for refusal, as was the prospect of vehicles parking and manoeuvring during the evening hours of operation.

The former police station is currently vacant

The former police station is currently vacant - Credit: Google Maps

Submitted

An application has been submitted to turn 70 Lower Bedfords Road in Romford into a private Gypsy and Traveller caravan site

An application has been submitted to turn 70 Lower Bedfords Road in Romford into a private Gypsy and Traveller caravan site - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to turn a newly designated brownfield site into a private Gypsy and Traveller caravan site, comprising of four static mobile homes, a dayroom, hardstanding's and associated ancillary works. 

Where: Rosewood, 70 Lower Bedfords Road, Romford, RM1 4DG

When: Application received - April 4 / Target decision date - May 30

Reference: P0542.22

More information: Previous applications have been refused.

Havering Council has since updated its Local Plan and the Gravel Pit Coppice site has been designated as a brownfield site. 

READ MORE: Bid to redevelop Romford shop into workspace 

Refused

An application to turn Dwellings estate agents on Station Road has been refused

An application to turn Dwellings estate agents on Station Road has been refused - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application sought to change a Dwellings estate agents into a hot food takeaway. 

Where: 8 Station Road, Gidea Park, RM2 6DA

When: Notice of refusal given - April 6

Reference: P0114.22

More information: Concerns about noise and disturbance - caused by customers entering and leaving the premises - was cited as a reason for refusal.

Submitted

Gallows Corner Retail Park in Romford

Gallows Corner Retail Park in Romford - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application proposes the replacement and reconfiguration of a 558sqm mezzanine, for use as a veterinary surgery and an animal grooming facility or retail space. 

Where: Unit 5, Gallows Corner Retail Park, RM3 0AD

When: Application submitted - March 24 / Target decision date - May 19 

Reference: P0490.22

Planning and Development
Havering Council
London Live News
Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

A 3D mock-up of what the development at the former Romford Ice Rink may look like

Housing News

Decision due on major 972-home Romford development

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The site of the former Romford pub The Bitter End is up for auction

Pubs

Ex-Romford pub expected to sell for £3.5m withdrawn from auction 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Nugs

Hornchurch couple 'elevated nostalgic favourite food’ to create Nugs

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Some of the east London offenders who were jailed last month

London Live News

Jailed: 12 east London offenders put behind bars in March

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon