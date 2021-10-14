Development coming to Havering: What plans were submitted, approved or rejected in recent months?

Published: 9:10 PM October 14, 2021

There is always plenty of news around building and development in Havering.

The Recorder works to keep readers informed of new homes and developments that are - or could be - coming to the borough.

Check out our roundup of what's been happening over the past few months since mid-July.

Submitted

July 13: A proposal is submitted to build 87 homes on the site of the Gallows Corner Tesco

August 25: West Ham submits plans to build a new training ground at its Rush Green site

September 21: Plans are lodged to renovate Havering Town Hall and the neighbouring West Wing building

September 28: An application to build five new apartments beside Upminster station is submitted

October 8: A second application is made to convert the former Mothercare in Romford into an Aldi

Passed or Refused

July 22: Plans to build 120 new homes on a college campus in Harold Hill are approved

September 17: The proposal to build homes on the Gallows Corner Tesco car park is turned down

September 27: Plans to convert a Harold Hill house into a HMO are refused

October 12: A care home is coming to Ardleigh Green after plans were given the green light for its construction

No Decision

Somewhat unusually, no decision was made on an application which came before the council's strategic planning committee on August 12.

A proposal to take away parking spaces previously promised to residents of the Verve Apartments in Mercury Gardens, Romford, was initially refused.

The refusal was principally centred around already insufficient on-site car parking provision, despite that the London Plan says certain schemes should be car-free.

In light of this, Havering's assistant director of planning Helen Oakerbee said an appeal would likely succeed.

Therefore, no decision was taken with additional information to be sent to the committee for consideration.

What's coming?

Proposals to demolish the Abercrombie House hostel in Harold Hill - still in the pre-application stage - were recently brought to the strategic planning committee.

This was intended as councillors' opportunity to comment before a full planning application is submitted.

The proposed redevelopment of the Hilldene Avenue facility is part of wider plans to revamp the area.