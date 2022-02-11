News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Rainham residents demand replacement of 'sodden' walls

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 AM February 11, 2022
Councillor Michael Deon Burton presented the leak with a birthday cake and card, with the help of 12-year-old Barley Court resident, Jessica Grant.

Residents are calling on the landlords of a Rainham estate to replace the "sodden and damaged" walls in a room they say had a leak for more than a year.  

People living in Barley Court at Orchard Village raised the issue of the leak in their communal bin room with Clarion Housing, which run the estate, in December 2020.  

Mould on the walls of the bin room.

Last month, Councillor Michael Deon Burton presented the leak with a birthday cake and card to mark its outstanding repair.  

The leak has since been fixed, by which time Cllr Deon Burton claimed fungi and toadstools were "growing out of the wall”.  

In response to this, a Clarion spokesperson said: “Our repairs team are scheduling remedial work to address any mould or superficial damage caused by the leak.”  

Cllr Deon Burton described the situation, which he claimed has caused a “funk of putrid and stale water”, as “unacceptable”.  

The leak was in the bin room at Barley Court

Barley Court resident, Mark Dunning, 60, said the situation is “causing upset and anxiety amongst the residents”.  

He added: “We demand that Clarion take down the sodden and damaged walls in the bin room and lobby area and re-fit them with new repainted boards.”  

