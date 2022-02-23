Number of homes proposed for former Romford Ice Rink site decreased

The number of homes proposed for a large-scale development at the former Romford Ice Rink site has been lowered.

The application, submitted by developer Impact Capital Group last year, has been updated with more than 20 documents which add further details to the plan, including what is described as “substantive positive changes”.

The proposed number of new homes has been reduced in the plans from 1,010 to 972 units.

There is another option presented for even fewer homes - 967 - which would be 100 per cent three-bed and duplex social rent units.

Suggested care units have been reduced from 232 units to 223.

The proposed building heights remain largely unchanged, between six and 10 storeys, as opposed to the previously proposed five and 10 storeys.

It sets out two options for access to the site - the first through the car park to the north and the second keeping an existing right of way.

Another "flexibility" suggested as part of the proposal is that one block could be used for either homes or "later living" and a second block, earmarked for both residential and an NHS centre, could be developed in phrases.

The number of car parking spaces to be provided on site has been reduced from up to 171 to 93 - this figure includes 31 Blue Badge spaces and two car club spaces.

If "later living" is provided in Block G, the number of spaces will increase to 160, including 35 for Blue Badge holders.

The revised proposal suggests just under 1,740 cycle parking spaces across the site.

Space for up to 11-year-old children would be provided on-site, but a place for youngsters aged 12 and above would be off-site at Grenfell Park or Oldchurch Park.

Planning permission has already been granted for 620 new homes and 830sqm of commercial space at the site.

The application concludes: “Overall, the development will be of a high quality and will deliver considerable enhancements to the local area, including new market and affordable housing.”

But Romford Civic Society chair Andrew Curtain said: “The development would contribute to a piecemeal and chaotic environment in the area.

“A realistic and reasonable modern vision for Romford is desperately needed to help shape and co-ordinate the major developments coming our way.”

View the plans using P0615.21