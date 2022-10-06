The plans for shops and housing in North Street, Romford, were submitted and approved in 2019 - Credit: Archant

A developer is hoping to avoid building affordable homes as part of a project in Romford by paying a fee instead.

IPE North Street Ltd, represented by ROK Planning, has submitted a request to Havering Council asking for a modification to a S106 agreement, dated December 2020.

The agreement for five affordable housing units relates to an approved application to build four commercial units and 66 homes on the former CPA Studios site on North Street.

The plans, which were whittled down from 80 homes to 66 in the final application, were submitted in 2019 and given the green light later that year.

As well as the homes, the application also included plans to reimage the Grade-II listed Vine Cottage as a “multi-tenant commercial space, including a bespoke and unique small office to the rear of the listed building in the converted barn”.

Tom Swainland - managing director of Swainland Builders, which was listed as the applicant in 2019 - told the Recorder at the time: "We have worked very hard over many years in close conjunction with Havering Council regarding this site to ensure that our vision to enhance the listed building, Vine Cottage c1799, and the River Rom is realised, as well as significantly improving and regenerating the workplace and housing stock for the local community."

The development would involve the demolition of the existing buildings from 203 to 221 North Street, to be replaced with the new homes and shops - Credit: Google

However, IPE North Street has since enlisted the planning consultancy BNP Paribas Real Estate to advise on a viability assessment of the development.

In a document featured as part of the recent submission, it details an appraisal it undertook reviewing the plans, which suggests making a payment of £693,936 in lieu of the affordable homes.

ROK Planning was contacted for comment on its client’s decision to request the payment, but did not respond.

The submission comes against the backdrop of Havering’s limited social and affordable housing coming under increased scrutiny, especially as rates of homelessness have continued to rise following the pandemic.

In a recent report, an “insufficient supply of appropriate housing in the borough” was one of the major contributing factors listed alongside the cost-of-living crisis.

Cllr Paul McGeary, cabinet member for housing, said the lack of homes is a "growing problem in the borough, and one that we are hopefully trying to address”.

View the S106 variation application with reference P1357.22. View the original planning application with P1181.19.