News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

'Long-term rough sleeping in Havering effectively ended', claims housing officer

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 3:00 PM February 1, 2022
Two rough sleepers were found when Havering Council and other organisations took part in the annual

The borough’s assistant director of housing demand said the last entrenched rough sleeper accepted an offer of accommodation in October - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Long-term rough sleeping in Havering has been “effectively brought to an end”, a committee heard. 

Havering Council's assistant director of housing demand made the claim in a report to a health and wellbeing board meeting on Wednesday, January 26. 

Darren Alexander told the board that the last entrenched rough sleeper – who had been staying in a salt bin by the Angel Way car park – had accepted an offer of accommodation in October. 

Havering received 2,536 homelessness approaches in the 2020/21 financial year, of which 871 were caused by family or friend eviction, 390 by private eviction and 266 by domestic abuse. 

Domestic abuse-related demand was 194 per cent higher for 2020/21 than for 2019/20, with December seeing demand 650pc higher in 2020 than in the year prior before the outbreak of Covid-19. 

Mr Alexander noted there had been a rise in referrals from other public bodies – 235 in 2020/21 compared with 87 in 2019/20 – and particularly praised the probation service and hospitals for their support.

READ MORE:

'On-track' five-year plan to tackle homelessness in Havering praised

Data shows scale of homeless deaths across east London in 2020

Homelessness
Domestic Abuse
Havering News

Don't Miss

Sophia Yuferev, who was found dead in Hornchurch

Investigations | Exclusive

Mother's agony after daughter laid dead in Hornchurch flat for six weeks

Charles Thomson

person
Isla Caton died aged seven on January 25, 2022.

Obituary

Mother's tribute to Isla, whose 'love will last a lifetime'

Daniel Gayne

person
Liz's party

Romford M&S employee celebrates 50 years' service

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Protesters outside Crow Metals in Romford

Environment News

Romford metal firm wants to 'rebuild trust' after residents stage protest

Charles Thomson

person