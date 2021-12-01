Man saved from Romford house fire
- Credit: LFB
A man has been rescued from a Romford house fire after five different people called for help.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 9.15pm last night - November 30 - to reports of a fire on Jubilee Avenue.
The brigade said bushes at the front of a terraced house were alight, and part of the fascia of the building was damaged by the fire.
Firefighter Samantha Meade, who was at the scene, said: "On arrival we were faced with a fire in some bushes outside a house which had caught the front of the property alight.
"Crews worked hard to tackle the blaze and stop it spreading inside.
"The ground floor was heavily smoke logged and firefighters brought a man to safety from inside. Fortunately, he was uninjured."
The brigade's 999 Control Officers took five calls to the blaze.
Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Dagenham, Hornchurch and Ilford fire stations were at the scene.
LFB said the cause of the fire is under investigation.