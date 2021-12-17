Housing association apologises after family is left without hot water for six weeks

Matthew Halford (pictured) wants L&Q to replace his water tank, which breaks every year and leaves his family without hot water. - Credit: Matthew Halford

A housing association has apologised after a Hornchurch family of four were left without hot water for over six weeks.

Matthew Halford, 32, rents a two-bed property from L&Q in Haynes Park Court with his partner Leona Davey, 27, and their two children, aged seven and five.

Since moving into the property in 2016, Matthew says the water tank has broken on multiple occasions, leaving him and his family without hot water for "longer each time”.

An L&Q spokesperson apologised for the “ongoing problems” and said engineers have attended a number of times over the last four years to carry out repairs.

They said: “A further issue was reported to us again on December 9.

“An electrician and plumber attended the resident’s home [on December 15] and removed the affected element of the hot water tank and installed a new one, so this is now working.”

They added the "safety and welfare" of residents is L&Q's "number one priority" with complaints taken "very seriously”.

Dubbing it "appaling", Matthew said: “This is the second time they have left me without hot water for over six weeks.

“It’s becoming frustrating and I am embarrassed for them.”

The hot water tank. - Credit: Matthew Halford

Although he now has hot water, Matthew says the water tank is decades old and “isn’t fit for purpose” as it “breaks without fail every year”.

He said: “We all have to wash in the sink with boiling water or have to share one bath, which takes an hour and a half to boil enough water for.”

Matthew suggested L&Q install a power shower, so the family will still have access to hot water if the tank breaks again.

L&Q’s spokesperson confirmed it will be carrying out “further investigations to establish why the same fault keeps occurring": "We are looking into the best solution going forward for the family's needs.”

They added: “We apologise that this has taken longer than it should have and will continue to work with Mr Halford to ensure the issue is fully resolved.”