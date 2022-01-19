News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Tribute paid to father one year after death in council hostel

person

Charles Thomson

Published: 6:45 PM January 19, 2022
Ken Hill tributes outside Abercrombie House

Balloons, flowers and posters were left around Abercrombie House, Harold Hill, last week in memory of Ken Hill - Credit: The Hill family

Relatives held a vigil in memory of a father who died in a council hostel.

Ken Hill, 45, was found dead in Abercrombie House, Harold Hill, on January 12, 2021, having been placed in the hostel following a mental health crisis.

Heroin was in his system and relatives were initially told he had died of an overdose, but his death was later attributed to clogged arteries and his inquest was cancelled.

Loved ones complained the move blocked any investigation into how Ken, who they said had never used heroin, had come to start using it at the council facility.

His brother Rob and sister-in-law Katie tied balloons and flowers outside the hostel last week.

Rob Hill outside Abercrombie House

Rob Hill placed flowers, balloons and candles outside Abercrombie House in memory of his brother Ken - Credit: The Hill family

“We put posters up saying, ‘Forever loved and forever missed’,” said Katie. “We still want justice for Ken.”

Police ruled Ken's death was non-suspicious and Havering Council said Abercrombie House was “committed to ensuring the safety of its residents”.

For more, read:

'Cover up or terrible mistake?': Family told hostel death inquest will not take place

'Heads should roll': Drug dealers left on Romford streets for eight months

Havering Council
Investigations
London Live News
Harold Hill News
Romford News
Havering News

