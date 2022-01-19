Tribute paid to father one year after death in council hostel
Relatives held a vigil in memory of a father who died in a council hostel.
Ken Hill, 45, was found dead in Abercrombie House, Harold Hill, on January 12, 2021, having been placed in the hostel following a mental health crisis.
Heroin was in his system and relatives were initially told he had died of an overdose, but his death was later attributed to clogged arteries and his inquest was cancelled.
Loved ones complained the move blocked any investigation into how Ken, who they said had never used heroin, had come to start using it at the council facility.
His brother Rob and sister-in-law Katie tied balloons and flowers outside the hostel last week.
“We put posters up saying, ‘Forever loved and forever missed’,” said Katie. “We still want justice for Ken.”
Police ruled Ken's death was non-suspicious and Havering Council said Abercrombie House was “committed to ensuring the safety of its residents”.
