Hornchurch bungalow could be bulldozed to build three houses
- Credit: Google Maps
A bungalow in Hornchurch could be demolished to make way for three new houses.
The application to demolish a bungalow on Hubbards Chase and build two three-bed semi-detached houses and one four-bed detached house with parking and amenity space was received by Havering Council on April 19.
Dovetail Architects Ltd have been listed as the agent, with the current ownership of the site private.
The application claims the current three-bed detached bungalow is in “poor condition”.
It states development on the site would create “much-needed" housing in the area and “massively improve the visual outlook for neighbouring residents”.
On-site parking would be expanded from the existing one space to six, with the additional creation of six cycle spaces and three electric vehicle charging points.
Tenure of the properties has been listed as “market for sale”.
The three proposed houses would be two-storeys high and, if the application is approved, construction could start in October with works completed in July next year.
A decision is scheduled to be made on the application on June 19 this year.
View the application with reference P0637.22.