Is there a mouse in your house? And how can you get rid of it?

Published: 4:59 PM May 18, 2021

Regularly check your kitchen cupboards, skirting boards and under furniture for signs of mouse droppings to tell if you have mice in your home. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Daniel Neves from Inoculand Pest Control Services in London tells us everything you need to know about checking for mice in your home and protecting your property from infestations.

Q: Are mice a common problem for homes in London?

A: Mice are part of British wildlife, so unsurprisingly are a common visitor in our homes. They are by far the most regular complaint we receive. Smaller than rats, mice are relentless and resourceful creatures that have no trouble finding their way into our homes - the way we build properties, in particular terraces, tower blocks and semi-detached homes, makes it easily accessible for them.

Kitchens and bathrooms are the most common place to find mouse holes, where they can gain entry to the property through the floorboards and walls. It’s highly likely that some time in your life, you’ll find a mouse in your home.

Q: How can you tell if you have mice in your home?

A: Like a yellow brick road, mice leave their droppings for us to follow. This is the first thing I look for when entering a client’s home to check for mice. The more droppings the larger your infestation is.

Mice act as a group which means if you’ve seen one around the house, then it’s probable there are more. They will often move between the same homes repeatedly in search of food, using pipes, utility lines and gaps in the floor to move around. Mice can eat on average up to 3kg of food per day, so if you notice any dry food items like grains, rice, seeds and nuts disappearing, they could be the culprits.

If you've seen one mouse around your home, it's likely there are more nearby. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s always best to seek help for your mouse problem as soon as possible, because if left unchecked, mice numbers can double every two months.

Q: What’s the best way to get rid of mice?

A: The most efficient way to get rid of a mice infestation is to give them what they want – great food to munch on. We’ve found the most effective bait is a canary seed with peanut butter. The bait is laced with a slow-acting rodenticide that gradually tires the mouse as they eat. We use two different baits for the best results and will conduct two home visits over three months to remove all mice living in and around the property.

We will then conduct a comprehensive mouse proofing service that you can book anytime within six months of our first visit to your home. The service comes with a one-year guarantee and we’ll block all access points mice have to your home, preventing them from returning.

Ensure all dry food items - grains, bread, seeds and nuts - are properly sealed to help prevent a mice infestation. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

To prevent re-infestation, you must complete both steps of the treatment. It’s also best for neighbouring homes to undergo the same treatment to help remove all mice from the vicinity.

Q: Even if I don’t have a mouse problem, is there any way to protect my home against them?

A: Absolutely. Stay on top of your housekeeping – don’t let any rubbish build up, seal the dry food items in your cupboard and keep the area clean, especially your kitchen. You should also conduct regular checks of your home, looking out for droppings, so you can address a problem as soon as it arises.

Mice can chew through wiring and damage your home's electrics. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

However, the best form of mouse control is to prevent them from entering your home in the first place. We can fit covers to block all entry points to your property both internally and externally, to make sure they can’t find any way in.

Q: Who can benefit from the pest control services you offer?

A: We offer our pest control services to homes and businesses throughout London and can help both tenants and landlords to protect their property. We specialise in all areas of pest control including mice, bedbugs, cockroaches, ants and more.

Visit inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk for a quote or to book an appointment.

Call 0203 405 5000 or email info@inoculandpestcontrol.co.uk.