Bid to demolish Hornchurch home for new, six-bed property
- Credit: Spaces Architecture
A large home on an affluent Hornchurch road would be demolished and a new, six-bed property built in its place, if an application is approved.
The house on Parkstone Avenue has been eyed up in a recent planning application which intends on building a new three-storey home.
Submitted by a Mr and Mrs Syal, who are represented by Spaces Architecture, the proposed property would include a detached garage in addition to the six bedrooms.
According to the plans, the house would also feature an attic, balcony, play room, living room and kitchen, among other amenities.
Space would be available for six cars, with a fast-charging point installed.
As with several other properties along the same road, which is known for the high-value of some of its homes, electric sliding gates would be part of the proposed build.
A spokesperson for Spaces Architecture said, if the proposal is approved, demolition would take place in 2023 to complete the new home by 2024.
They added the proposed home would have ground-source heat pumps, ventilation systems and solar panels.
View the application using the reference P1530.22.