Family given cash to fit power shower after boiler 'breaks like clockwork'
- Credit: Matthew Halford
A housing association has given a Hornchurch family hundreds of pounds to fit an electric shower after they spoke to the Recorder about their boiler breaking like “clockwork”.
Matthew Halford, 33, has been renting a two-bed property from L&Q in Haynes Park Court with his partner Leona Davey, 28, and their two children, aged seven and six, since 2016.
In December he called on L&Q to fix his water tank, which he claimed “constantly breaks down” and leaves his family with no hot water.
Following his appearance in this newspaper, L&Q “removed the affected element” and installed a new one.
He was also given £300 to fit a power shower.
A spokesperson for L&Q said: “We gave Mr Halford £300 in January so he could have an electric shower fitted, which means he will still have access to hot water should there be any future issues.”
Despite this, Matthew suspects the issue might return.
He said: “It [the boiler] will break like clockwork in around October time.”
Matthew hopes to fit the power shower later this year.