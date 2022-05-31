Only Southwark started building more City Hall-backed council homes in 2021/22 than Havering, new figures show.

According to data released by City Hall, work began on a total of 4,946 council homes across London in 2021/2022, the most in any year since 1979.

It says this is the most under any London mayor, with more council homes initiated in the last year than in the 10 years before Sadiq Khan came into office in 2016.

All but two councils started work on City-Hall funded council houses, with Southwark’s 878 followed by Havering’s 593.

Barking and Dagenham (424) and Newham (410) were the boroughs with the third and fourth highest figures.

Mr Khan said: “There’s no quick fix to London’s housing crisis, but we’re taking some big steps in the right direction – breathing new life into council homebuilding in London. Every new home we build is another London family given the secure, long-term home they deserve.

“I’m proud that we’re reversing the years of declining council homebuilding and are once again seeing these vital homes return to every corner of our city."

Havering Council was approached for comment.