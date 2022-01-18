New grant launched to tackle rising fuel costs by efficiently heating homes

Cllr Osman Dervish, pictured speaking at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre, encouraged everyone in Havering to check if they’re eligible to receive help from the scheme - Credit: Matt Clemenson

People in Havering could be eligible for a grant which aims to lower households' carbon emissions, keep homes warm and save on rising fuel costs.

The government-funded Green Homes Grant is aimed at helping households make vital property improvements to reduce its impact on the environment.

This comes amid the Recorder's There With You This Winter campaign, which is raising awareness of support on offer to anyone struggling through this winter.

Delivered by Warmworks Scotland on behalf of Havering Council, the Green Homes Grant scheme hopes to lower carbon emissions, keep homes warm and allow people to save on rising fuel costs.

It aims to do so by offering a range of insulation measures and renewable heating.

Warmworks will carry out a survey in eligible households to see what work can be carried out.

A sub-contractor team will then complete the installation of agreed heating and energy-efficiency measures.

Following this, an independent inspection will check the completed works to ensure it meets standards.

Cabinet member for environment at Havering Council, Cllr Osman Dervish, praised the scheme and encouraged everyone in Haverin” to check if they’re eligible.

“It is always a tough time of year for many households, and this scheme will hopefully help those low-income families that are struggling to heat their homes properly," he said.

Cllr Dervish added: “Warmworks has a strong track record of delivering schemes that have helped more than 25,000 households across the UK to improve the heating in their homes, and be happier, healthier and more comfortable in them.”

Warmworks' managing director Ross Armstrong said: “On the back of the COP26 conference in Glasgow, I’m delighted that Warmworks is working in partnership with Havering to deliver the Green Homes Grant scheme.

“Not only do the funded energy efficiency measures that the scheme provides give local people an opportunity to reduce their carbon emissions and support the transition to net zero, but as the colder weather hits, one of the most important benefits we can offer through the scheme is to help people feel warmer, healthier and happier in their homes during these winter months.”

The grant is open to homeowners, private tenants and people in social rented accommodation where the property has a low energy rating and the occupants' combined annual income is under £30,000.

Check eligibility at https://www.warmworks.co.uk/greenhomesgrant/



