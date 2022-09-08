Exclusive
Residents face eviction after councils put them in 'unacceptable' housing
- Credit: Charles Thomson
At least three councils housed residents in “unacceptable” accommodation in Romford after Havering Council gave the landlord a licence.
Planning enforcement officers later took legal action to shut down the HMO (house of multiple occupation) in Rush Green Road because while the HMO had a licence from Havering Council, it did not have planning permission.
When planning officials inspected it, they found the HMO offered substandard living conditions.
Havering, Thurrock and Tower Hamlets councils all housed people there because it had a licence.
Thurrock housed at least one new resident there after its closure had been ordered by the government, because Havering still had not revoked its licence.
Remaining occupants now fear bailiffs will kick them onto the street if Havering Council does not come to their aid.
Planning
The semi-detached house was converted to a six-unit HMO in 2016.
However, landlord Stef & Philips sought planning permission retrospectively in 2019, which was refused.
Asked by the Recorder why it carried out the works without permission, it did not answer.
Havering, and later a government inspector, then ruled the HMO provided “unacceptable living conditions”.
Two of its six units were deemed too small, as was its shared kitchen.
In late 2020, government ordered its closure as an HMO.
Stef & Philips said this was “regrettable”, but that it “entirely accepted” the decision.
It said it had "at all times kept the council up to date with matters regarding this property".
Evictions
Stef & Philips is now evicting two remaining tenants.
“It is always regrettable to rely upon the courts to secure eviction but in this instance, it is necessary to ensure compliance with the decision of the local authority and the planning inspectorate,” said director of operations Deborah Johnson.
“Once eviction has been completed, the house will be returned back to a single-family dwelling as we are required to do so.”
The tenants – Tusher Sarkar, 63, and Paul Blackburn, 65 - say they cannot leave unless evicted, or they will be deemed by the council to have voluntarily made themselves homeless.
Paul said he used to work on the stock exchange and had previously had a house in Chigwell, then Havering-atte-Bower – but he got involved in a bad business.
He had a breakdown, was admitted to a mental health facility and, upon discharge, had nowhere to go.
The council placed him in the property on Rush Green Road in 2018.
Amid the pending eviction, he said, he is being supported by a mental health team.
“This is definitely getting to me," he said.
Tusher said he used to run a “booming” financial consultancy and a charity.
But changes in his personal circumstances led to the closure of both, and he had to approach Tower Hamlets Council for housing help.
It placed him at Rush Green Road in February 2017.
Struggles
Both men say they have struggled to access help from Havering Council.
Tusher claimed he has been told that Havering Council has no duty to house him because he turned down other rooms from Stef & Philips.
But Tusher said he receives treatment for mobility issues and the alternative rooms were unsuitable for his needs.
“I don’t want to be kicked out on the road,” he said. “I still have self-respect. I can’t sleep on the road. I can’t sleep under a bridge.”
Paul said Stef & Philips did not offer him alternative accommodation.
In May, he alleged he received two seemingly contradictory emails from Havering Council on the same day.
One said the council’s duty towards him under Part Seven of the Housing Act (1996) had ended. The other said it was still live.
The emails, he said, came at nearly 2am – yet when he rings during the day, he can’t get through.
“I can’t get in touch with them whatsoever," he said.
Council
Both men questioned why Havering Council had licenced and housed people in conditions its own officers later deemed unsuitable.
“The right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing,” said Paul.
The Recorder put a number of questions to Havering last week, including whether it inspected HMOs or checked they had planning permission before placing vulnerable residents in them.
It did not respond before the paper went to press this Thursday morning.