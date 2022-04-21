Harvey Tyrrell was electrocuted at the King Harold pub - Credit: Met Police

Harold Wood residents have raised concerns about a proposal to demolish the pub where schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell was electrocuted.

Harvey tragically died in 2018 after grabbing a metal railing while sitting on a defective garden light at the King Harold pub in Station Road.

Both former landlord David Bearman and Colin Naylor, the former electrician, were sentenced to jail in April 2021 due to the incident.

Submitted by Dyer Developments, the application requests permission to knock down the King Harold and construct 25 homes and a café or pub in its place.

Ben Dyer, of Dyer Developments, said the plan, if approved, will “provide a positive legacy at this site contributing positively to the street scene, with a modern, highly-sustainable design".

A 3D mock-up of what the development in Harold Wood may look like - Credit: EK Architects

He adds: "The ground floor will be larger than the existing pub floorspace and will be a community use area with an early morning café, mother and baby café and eatery in the evening".

The front of the King Harold pub - Credit: Andrew Brookes

However, several locals have spoken of their reservations at the idea of the pub being knocked down.

Steven Ault, a 30-year-old insurance broker, said he “doesn’t think it’s a good idea".

“The area needs a pub and definitely doesn’t need any more people," he said. "The traffic in the morning is horrendous already and adding to that won’t help.”

Saying he understands ill-feeling towards the pub's owner, he suggested: “Sell to completely new people with no connection to the people that are serving time for the death, and I think that will appease a lot of people.”

Amy Waltz, who has lived in Harold Wood for three years, echoed Steven’s concerns about the community lacking a pub if the King Harold was to go.

She also believes an increase in homes would have a detrimental effect on infrastructure in the area.

“Train stations will get crowded, the GPs are already up to their brim and dentists are no longer accepting any new patients," she said. "New homes will make everything worse.”

The plans involve the construction of 25 homes, as well as a café/pub on the ground floor - Credit: EK Architects

Ann Tolaini suggests a new brewery or restaurant group take it over, remodel it and relaunch it.

She said: “Harold Wood high street has a lovely community feel, and another place to eat, offering different food from the great Turkish next door, would enhance the area.

“Alternatively, turn the pub over to the community as happens in other areas such as Brighton.”

View the application using the reference P0282.22.