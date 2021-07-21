News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harold Wood protest against proposed Gallows Corner homes

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:59 PM July 21, 2021    Updated: 5:04 PM July 21, 2021
Photo: Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association - protest on July 17

On Saturday, July 17 over 100 Harold Wood residents joined in protest against the submitted Gallows Corner development. - Credit: Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association

Protesters staged a demonstration in Harold Wood to object to an 87-home development on the site of the Gallows Corner Tesco.  

The application has been submitted to Havering Council by property developers Weston Homes to build homes - 26 of which will be “affordable” - on Tesco's bottom car park, which borders Whitelands Way and Bryant Ave. 

On Saturday (July 17), over 100 people raised placards in Whitelands Way to object to the proposals.

Cllr Darren Wise (Harold Wood, North Havering Residents' Group) said: “Harold Wood councillors have called in for the proposal to be objected so that the planning application can be heard by the planning committee, which will allow local councillors and residents to raise their objections to the committee in due course.” 

Cllr Brian Eagling also attended the protest, which was organised by resident Ian Jacobs along with the Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association.

He said the residents' biggest concern is the amount of pollution from traffic and congestion: “We want a safe environment without residents having to fight to get out of their roads. Residents feel trapped.”  

A spokesperson for Weston Homes said “detailed consideration” has been given to the “sustainability, energy efficiency” and “climate change mitigation factors” of the design.  

They said: “A team of consultants have assisted in the preparation of the application, which is supported by detailed reports covering subjects such as air quality, transport and landscape design, including children's play space." 

According to Weston Homes, the site is “well-located” to encourage people travelling to and from the proposed homes to make journeys by walking, cycling and taking public transport.  

The spokesperson added: “Weston Homes are also exploring opportunities to improve pedestrian/cyclist connectivity to Harold Wood Railway Station as part of the proposal. Active electric vehicle charging points will be included on the site for residential vehicles.” 

Cllr Eagling said: “Councillors in Havering are concerned about the overdeveloping happening. If this gets planning permission, will that encourage other companies - such as B&Q and Sainsbury’s - to build on their car parks?”  

However, a spokesperson for Havering Council said: “The planning application is still under consideration and a decision is expected to be made later in the year.  

“Any comments submitted by residents before the end of the consultation period on July 30, 2021 will be taken into account before a decision is made.”  

Comment on the application using reference P1190.21. 

