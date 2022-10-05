Residents in Freesia Lodge have been told that remedial work is required on two areas of the block - Credit: David Lanagan

Residents in a Harold Wood apartment block fear they will be slapped with unexpected bills to replace the cladding on their homes – despite an “identical” block opposite being told no work was required.

The suggested remedial work came as a shock to those living in Freesia Lodge on the Kings Park estate, who had requested a survey and expected it to find the cladding was safe.

However, an EWS1 evaluation report - which is used by mortgage lenders to assess the external wall safety of buildings - saw Façade Remedial Consultants (FRC) conclude remediation work would be required.

It includes on the balconies, which are built with a steel frame and column but have timber decking which FRC said needs to be removed.

There are also high-pressure compact laminate (HPL) panels and a similar material elsewhere on the building which was deemed to need work.

For the latter, FRC states: “In the absence of further data concerning these panels and the form of construction around the balconies, there is a potential for unforeseen spread of fire.

"The panels should therefore be removed and replaced with a material of limited combustibility (Euroclass A2) or better.”

Freesia Lodge resident David Lanagan, 35, who moved in when the block was completed in 2018, has raised serious concerns regarding FRC’s findings.

He points to those living in the “identical” Bell Flower Lodge opposite, who were initially told repair work costing £2 million was necessary by FRC.

However, after a reinspection, they were then informed the cladding around their homes was safe.

Freesia Lodge is on the left, with Bell Flower Lodge on the right - Credit: Google

David has also queried FRC’s note on “the absence of further data”.

He pointed to an FRC document, seen by the Recorder, which includes a table by the estate’s developer Countryside about the construction materials. An HPL called Trespa Meteon is listed there.

“It just seems a bit careless that they have got the prior history with Bell Flower already...you would think that they would be a bit more careful before they say we can’t ascertain what it is,” he said.

An FRC spokesperson told this paper: “FRC’s chartered engineers are accredited experts in the built environment sector and are committed to advising on safety and compliance in line with current regulations.”

They added the decisions in the report “were based on the considered opinion of the chartered engineer following site visits and a review of all available information”.

A Countryside spokesperson confirmed it has been in communication with both residents and the “managing agents” (Compton) over the report.

While not clarifying if Trespa Meteon is the HPL in question and if it would require remediation, the spokesperson noted two prior reports it contributed to did not mention remediation works.

They said: “At all times and as a responsible developer, we have sought to provide relevant information and guidance to both the managing agents and individual residents who have contacted us with their concerns.

"This has included the provision of detailed material information to the managing agents which is referenced in the December 2021 and July 2022 FRC reports.

“We note that the December 2021 FRC report, along with the July 2022 FRAEW report, does not identify any areas of the building where remedial works are required.”

The Kings Park estate is right outside Harold Wood train station. Here you can see Bell Flower Lodge in the foreground, with Freesia Lodge just visible behind it - Credit: Archant

David added issues with Compton have piled on further strain, with what he deems to be poor communication making a resolution harder to achieve.

“The management agent we have is so lacklustre to get them to do anything,” he said.

Another resident, Del Johal, 32, told the Recorder he and his wife are in the process of trying to sell their home, and any potential cladding issues could prove a serious stumbling block.

While a neighbour above was able to sell his flat, Del said: “Given the situation and how many lenders have pulled out recently...we will see what will happen.”

Residents of Freesia Lodge met on September 30 to decide their next steps, with Compton told to inform FRC of their desire to challenge the report.

The Countryside spokesperson said it is “grateful to residents for providing the additional reports, and Countryside will be engaging with the property owner and managing agents.”

Compton was also approached for comment.

Read more

Cladding inspection work to begin on four Harold Wood blocks