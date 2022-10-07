The site on Church Road is currently occupied by homecare provider Bluebird Care - Credit: Google

A Harold Wood homecare provider may have to move after being caught unawares by an application for four new flats by the landlord.

Bluebird Care, which provides services across boroughs including Thurrock and Northwood as well as Havering, currently occupies the site on Church Road.

However, a planning application submitted by a Steve Green has asked Havering Council for permission to a change of use from Class E(a) (shops) to Class C3 (dwellinghouse).

In the documents, Mr Green says the four flats will be two one-bed and two two-bed properties, including first floor rear extensions.

If approved, the four parking spaces currently available would be retained for residents, with two in the front and two out back.

A spokesperson for Bluebird Care said the company "had no idea of the landlords' intentions" before the Recorder got in touch regarding the application.

Mr Green was approached for comment.

View the plans online using the reference P1464.22.