Plans to demolish hostel and build emergency accommodation and health centre in Harold Hill submitted
A new centre to provide emergency accommodation for families and health facilities is on the cards for Harold Hill.
Dubbed the Harold Hill Family Welcome Centre, Havering Council has submitted a planning application to build 74 dwellings, varying in size, as well as spaces such as play areas for children staying at the site.
In addition, a new centre is proposed to “deliver accessible health services to the local community”.
It would be in Hilldene Avenue, and if approved, will result in the knocking-down of Abercrombie House, the old library and a former boxing club.
Abercrombie House is a hostel which a council report has previously described as having "existing problems", and in August last year, this newspaper revealed that police were called to the site 151 times amid drug-dealing concerns.
The reports came after a man was found dead in a room at Abercrombie House.
Patrick Odling-Smee, director of housing, said: “Our new Family Welcome Centre is a key step in our regeneration plans for the borough, as well as a milestone in our prevention of homelessness and rough sleeping strategy.
“The new site will help us to look after vulnerable families that find themselves in difficult situations, providing a safe, high-quality and comfortable place to stay while we find them permanent homes.
"We hope that it will set a new standard for this type of accommodation across the UK.”
View the application using reference P0461.22.