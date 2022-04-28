Havering Council intends on constructing the Harold Hill Welcome Centre on this Hilldene Avenue site, and will include 74 dwellings plus a health centre - Credit: Google

A new centre to provide emergency accommodation for families and health facilities is on the cards for Harold Hill.

Dubbed the Harold Hill Family Welcome Centre, Havering Council has submitted a planning application to build 74 dwellings, varying in size, as well as spaces such as play areas for children staying at the site.

In addition, a new centre is proposed to “deliver accessible health services to the local community”.

It would be in Hilldene Avenue, and if approved, will result in the knocking-down of Abercrombie House, the old library and a former boxing club.

Abercrombie House is a hostel which a council report has previously described as having "existing problems", and in August last year, this newspaper revealed that police were called to the site 151 times amid drug-dealing concerns.

The reports came after a man was found dead in a room at Abercrombie House.

Patrick Odling-Smee, director of housing, said: “Our new Family Welcome Centre is a key step in our regeneration plans for the borough, as well as a milestone in our prevention of homelessness and rough sleeping strategy.

“The new site will help us to look after vulnerable families that find themselves in difficult situations, providing a safe, high-quality and comfortable place to stay while we find them permanent homes.

"We hope that it will set a new standard for this type of accommodation across the UK.”

View the application using reference P0461.22.