News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Plans to demolish hostel and build emergency accommodation and health centre in Harold Hill submitted

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:00 PM April 28, 2022
Havering Council intends on constructing the Harold Hill Welcome Centre on this Hilldene Avenue site

Havering Council intends on constructing the Harold Hill Welcome Centre on this Hilldene Avenue site, and will include 74 dwellings plus a health centre - Credit: Google

A new centre to provide emergency accommodation for families and health facilities is on the cards for Harold Hill.

Dubbed the Harold Hill Family Welcome Centre, Havering Council has submitted a planning application to build 74 dwellings, varying in size, as well as spaces such as play areas for children staying at the site. 

In addition, a new centre is proposed to “deliver accessible health services to the local community”. 

It would be in Hilldene Avenue, and if approved, will result in the knocking-down of Abercrombie House, the old library and a former boxing club. 

Abercrombie House is a hostel which a council report has previously described as having "existing problems", and in August last year, this newspaper revealed that police were called to the site 151 times amid drug-dealing concerns.

The reports came after a man was found dead in a room at Abercrombie House.

Patrick Odling-Smee, director of housing, said: “Our new Family Welcome Centre is a key step in our regeneration plans for the borough, as well as a milestone in our prevention of homelessness and rough sleeping strategy.

“The new site will help us to look after vulnerable families that find themselves in difficult situations, providing a safe, high-quality and comfortable place to stay while we find them permanent homes.

"We hope that it will set a new standard for this type of accommodation across the UK.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Upminster teacher who lied in his job application banned indefinitely 
  2. 2 Investigation launched as spate of phones 'reported missing' from Royal Mail’s Romford depot 
  3. 3 Aklu Plaza edges closer to full unveiling with part of first floor now open 
  1. 4 Romford manager retires after nearly 50 years on the job 
  2. 5 'We did not foresee': Tenants evacuated as burst pipe floods Rainham block
  3. 6 Brentwood crash: Pensioner dies, as man arrested for drink driving
  4. 7 Collier Row man hit with drug charges as police probe Clacton supply line
  5. 8 South Hornchurch and Rainham may miss out on 'revolutionary' upgrade
  6. 9 Parking dispute leaves Romford club owners 'fighting fines'
  7. 10 Pictures: Romford marks St George's Day with military band performance

View the application using reference P0461.22. 

Homelessness
Havering Council
Housing News
Harold Hill News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Headmasters of Drapers' Academy, Darren Luckhurst. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Harold Hill school locked down by police

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information about a watch that was stolen from an elderly woman as she walked in Finsbury Park.

London Live News

Police appeal for witnesses after 'serious collision' on the A127

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A 3D mock-up of what the development as it may look like

Pubs

Concerns raised over bid to demolish Harold Wood pub

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Belly owners

Gallery

'Best dessert shop in town': The Belly in Collier Row opens to huge turnout

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon