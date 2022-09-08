Rats, mould and damp: Harold Hill family plagued by problems at council home
A Harold Hill family have been suffering persistent housing problems for three years - including mould, damp and rat infestations.
Alex Lewin, 30, lives in Lincoln House on Kings Lynn Drive with her two sons, aged three and one, and her husband, Michael Lewin.
She said not long after the family moved into their one-bedroom Havering Council flat in August 2019, they have been struggling with persistent problems.
Havering Council apologised and said it had "pulled out all the stops" to resolve the issues.
By the October of that year, she claims damp and mould started appearing on the walls, and she told this newspaper she suspects there had been issues prior to the family moving in.
Having raised the problem, Ms Lewin said three or four surveyors had been sent out without a resolution determined.
Ms Lewin's elder son ended up spending time in hospital, with the conditions worsening his asthma, she believes.
Radiators are now being installed, but Ms Lewin told this newspaper it should not have taken so long.
“Three years it’s taken us to get anything done about the damp and mould.”
A Havering Council spokesperson confirmed condensation was found in the property, and works have been carried out to prevent it causing a problem in the future.
More recently, Ms Lewin said their home has been hit by a rat infestation, with the rodents seen running around the kitchen.
She said the stress of it all has resulted in her anxiety going “through the roof”.
The family are currently staying at Ms Lewin’s mother's or sister’s homes during the day and a hotel, which the council has put them up in, at night.
While Havering Council is also currently in the process of resolving the rat issue, Ms Lewis said their treatment has been “awful”.
“The attitude isn’t great. No one even seems to know what’s going on,” she added.
The council spokesperson said: “We realise that this has been a really difficult time for our resident and her family and we’re sorry that they have experienced these problems.
“We’ve pulled out all the stops to tackle the rodent problem over the past few months, such as baiting, blocking access points and deep cleaning and we believe we’ve finally got to the bottom of the problem.
“We hope the work will resolve the issues that they have been experiencing so that they can return to their home soon.”