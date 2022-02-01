Harold Hill mum looks for support in petition to address overcrowded social housing

The bedroom and triple bunk bed shared by Louise's children in her two-bed property in Harold Hill. - Credit: Louise Newton

A mother of four from Harold Hill has launched a petition to change the social housing rules for overcrowded families.

Louise Newton, 39, currently lives in a two-bedroom flat on Montgomery Crescent with her four children - a 16-year-old daughter, 10-year-old son, seven-year-old daughter and nine-month-old daughter, all of whom she wishes to remain unnamed.

The family have lived in the property for 13 years, but it no longer suits their needs as the growing children share a triple bunk bed in the same room.

Louise, who works full-time as a civil servant, said she bids on four-bedroom houses daily but never has any luck.

“The current policy results in everyone being stuck in the same unsuitable position," she said.

“If the council understood that from our point of view, the housing list would be so much better off.”

A Havering Council spokesperson said: “We assess each household individually to ensure that they are provided with the appropriate number of bedrooms they need.

“During 2020/21 we let 574 homes to residents based on their requirements.”

The spokesperson said the local authority has contacted Louise to offer “alternative suggestions”, which include a mutual exchange.

A letter signed by director of housing at Havering Council, Patrick Odling-Smee, provided the option of exchanging housing to Louise due to the “high demand and long wait".

Speaking of her petition, Louise said she wants Havering to reassess its current policy.

She said: “The council need to realise that its current policy is causing people to be in overcrowded housing for a lot longer.

“Currently I am entitled to a four-bedroom property, so they have taken away the option for us to bid on three beds, despite the fact my daughter may move away to university in a couple of years.”

Louise said she worries the lack of space is disrupting her children’s growth and mental wellbeing, as well as making the flat "damp and mouldy".

Havering Council’s spokesperson added: “We are in the process of building many new council homes which should be able to tackle this issue in the long term.

“Last year we delivered more than 30 four-bedroomed homes in Crow Lane as part of our wider estate regeneration plans.”

View the petition at https://www.change.org/p/local-councils-a-change-to-social-housing-rules-for-overcrowded-families