Demmie Martin says L&Q housing association has failed to repair her Wigton Road property - Credit: Demmie Martin

A Harold Hill mother and daughter have been forced from their home after black mould made it "uninhabitable".

Demmie Martin and five-year-old daughter Mia-Rae Hudson are staying with a family member following years of complaints to their housing association.

The front door of their home, managed by L&Q, also does not close or lock, making Demmie fearful for her child's safety.

An L&Q spokesperson apologised to Demmie, acknowledging that its service "has fallen so far below the standards it expects" in this case.

The mum-of-one told the Recorder: "It's a safeguarding issue, and I've sent literally hundreds of complaints.

"The house is completely uninhabitable, and it can't go on like this.

"My daughter has had raspatory viral infections and coughs non-stop, waking her up in the night and even making her vomit.

"The nurse at her school said she needs to be tested for asthma.

"The school even wrote to the landlord. Enough is enough."

The Harold Hill family have sent "hundreds" of complaints to L&Q - Credit: Demmie Martin

Demmie claims the mould, which covers large areas of the ceiling in their Wigton Road property, has been an issue since she moved in six or seven years ago.

She said the damp has infiltrated the electrics of the home, causing a lightbulb to smash over Mia-Rae when she was in her bedroom.

The front door, she said, is unsuitable for external use and has allowed her dog to escape several times.

In response, L&Q said it would send its contractors immediately to treat the mould, carry out another inspection and replace the door.

The spokesperson said: "The safety and welfare of residents is our number one priority and we take reports of mould and damp very seriously.

“Issues with mould and damp in this home have been treated several times as part of our Healthy Homes programme, which specifically targets the causes of mould and damp, with the last treatment being carried out in September.

The thick black mould has made five-year-old Mia-Rae ill, her mum says - Credit: Demmie Martin

“Unfortunately the remaining repairs in this home have been delayed owing to supply chain issues and demand caused by the pandemic.

"We’ve chased our contractors and are prioritising this case, to ensure the outstanding repairs will all be carried out as soon as possible."

The housing association said it would work with Demmie to help her move house and "reach a solution she is happy with".

“We apologise again for the disruption and upset caused," they added.