Emma McGregor and her family have had water leaking down this wall and a hole has now appeared - Credit: Emma McGregor

A Harold Hill family have been left with water running down their walls and a hole in their ceiling after contractors failed to fix their bathroom.

Emma McGregor, 38; her husband Michael McGregor, 52; and their two children, an 18-year-old daughter and 19-month-old son, were meant to have multiple issues in their bathroom fixed on May 4.

However, Emma says the work done by Mears, the company hired by Havering Council to carry out repairs and maintenance on its social housing, was less than satisfactory.

A Mears spokesperson said it apologises for the fact the repair is still ongoing, but is "happy" over its teams responded in the "correct timescales".

According to Emma, doors it replaced have since broken and a shower tray and section of tiling went unfixed.

This has resulted in water running down one of the walls in their home every time someone has a shower.

The water would leak every time someone had a shower, with the lines here indicating where pictures had been removed from the wall - Credit: Emma McGregor

Emma claimed the issue has been worsened by poor communication from Mears, including calling her back later than promised on several occasions.

“If it carries on much longer, the whole way along that wall is soft and is going to give,” Emma told this newspaper.

Unfortunately, Emma has since been proven right, with a hole appearing at the top of the ceiling.

Since becoming aware of the leak, the Mears spokesperson said: “The source has now been found and work will be commencing today [May 17] to put this right.

“We are happy that our teams have responded in the correct timescales, and we will have the repairs completed as soon as possible.”

Emma claimed her son is now petrified of the shower, and the experience has had wider effects on her family’s wellbeing.

“I cannot afford new decoration, and I can’t afford new carpets,” she said.

“It’s affecting our mental health.”

Julia Lopez, MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, had previously aided Emma and her family when they had issues with their roof.

Julia Lopez, MP for Hornchurch and Upminster - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

On their current situation, Ms Lopez said: “I am disappointed to learn that there are further ongoing repair issues and that my constituent has found the council’s contractor difficult to engage with.

“This case has been brought to the attention of the director of housing’s office so that they may ensure that contractors are on-site to address the leak and repair any damage as swiftly as possible.”