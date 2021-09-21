Demolition 'will now begin' to make way for 120 homes at former campus

Published: 12:31 PM September 21, 2021

An artist’s impression of how the homes will look at Roe Wood Park. - Credit: Havering Council

Work to build 120 new homes on Green Belt land is set to start on a former college campus in Harold Hill.

Housebuilder Bellway London has said it will now begin demolition at Havering College’s former Quarles Campus –which closed last year.

Once this is completed, 78 houses and 42 apartments across the nine-acre site will be built.

This comes after the planning application was approved on July 15.

In assessing the proposal at the time, councillors considered concerns about "excessive" development in the Green Belt which will also put strain on the area’s doctor’s surgeries, schools and police officers.

Sixty of the homes will be managed by Bellway in a part of the scheme known as Roe Wood Park, to be released for sale to the public this winter.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 47 homes will be classed as “affordable” through rent or shared ownership.

Regional director of Bellway London Partners, Bill Kenneally, said: “Following approval from the strategic planning committee, we will now be moving onto the site to begin demolition of the existing buildings and pave the way for the construction of these much-needed new homes in Havering.

“The overall neighbourhood has been designed with future residents in mind, with a large open space and play area being created to the north of the site.

He said the development will bring "further investment" to the area, including £150,000 for a new sports pitch at The Brittons Academy, replacing the former pitch at Quarles Campus.



