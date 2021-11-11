Ground broken on 175-home Hornchurch retirement village

Havering Council leader Cllr Damian White with councillors, Wates Residential representatives, members of the regeneration team and a former Serena Court resident. - Credit: Havering Council

Ground has been broken on a new retirement village in Hornchurch.

Solar, Serena and Sunrise Courts are specifically to be for local people who are approaching, or who have reached, retirement age.

The project – a joint venture between Havering Council and Wates Residential – will see the construction of 175 homes a short walk from Harrow Lodge Park.

Designs include a residents’ lounge and a number of measures to improve biodiversity.

Of the 175 new homes, 80 will be for affordable rent, 54 for shared ownership and the remainder available for open market sale.

Council leader Cllr Damian White was joined by Cllr Robert Benham, Cllr Dilip Patel, director of regeneration Neil Stubbings, and former Serena Court resident Alan Jones to celebrate the first spade in the ground.

Cllr White said: “Havering Council and Wates Residential are working in partnership to design and build homes that put local people first.

“Here at Solar, Serena and Sunrise Courts, the needs of these people will be met with excellent facilities for those who are approaching or have reached retirement age.

“Whatever their age or stage in life, they deserve quality homes that are fit for the future.

“This is why we are investing heavily to solve the borough’s housing needs and to help our local communities be the best they can be.”

Hugh Jeffery, regional development director for Wates Residential, said: “It is traditional when we get to this stage of a development to celebrate the first day of construction, and this is an important milestone in the delivery of these new retirement homes for the people of Havering."

The development forms part of the 12 Estates regeneration programme between the council and Wates Residential.

It aims to build 3,500 new homes in Havering over the next 12 to 15 years.

Other projects in the scheme include Waterloo Estate and Queens Street in Romford and Napier and New Plymouth House in Rainham.

The partnership has committed to buying British where possible and has claimed 20 per cent of the programme is being spent with local small and medium enterprises.



