Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Gallows Corner Tesco: Appeal looms against decision to reject controversial car park development 

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:35 PM May 10, 2022
Second protest against proposed development of Tesco Gallows Corner car park into 87 homes. Picture

Protests by local residents were held against the proposed development of the Gallows Corner Tesco - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

An appeal hearing about the refusal of an 87-home development on a Harold Wood supermarket’s car park is fast approaching. 

The application to build on Gallows Corner Tesco, submitted by the developer Weston Homes, was refused by Havering Council last September following a series of local protests

It had proposed the construction of one- to three-bedroom homes across blocks between three and five storeys high, around 35 per cent of which would be classed as “affordable”. 

If it had been approved, it would have reduced the existing Tesco car park and an opposition group was established soon after the plans were announced

Gallows Corner development opposition

Plans to redevelop the Gallows Corner Tesco site were refused on September 16 last year - Credit: Google Maps

Havering Council officers rejected the application due to factors including “insufficient communal amenity space” and concerns the homes would be “out of character with the existing pattern of development in the area”. 

Cllr Darren Wise, a recently re-elected Harold Wood Hill Park Residents' Association ward councillor, said there were concerns about traffic if the potential closure of the Gallows Corner flyover went ahead. 

In response to the protests, a spokesperson from Weston Homes said it "appreciates all the feedback from members of the public" and was "working closely with Havering Council" on the issues raised.

Weston Homes submitted an appeal on November 11, the hearing of which is due on May 17.

View the application using reference P1190.21. 

