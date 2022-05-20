A decision on the potential development of 87 homes on the Gallows Corner Tesco car park is due within the next few weeks.

That was the takeaway from a hearing, held on May 17, organised following an appeal by developer Weston Homes against Havering Council’s decision to refuse its application last year.

The plans had proposed the construction of one- to three-bedroom homes across blocks from three to five storeys high, around 35 per cent of which would have been “affordable”.

If approved, it would have resulted in the existing Tesco car park being reduced in size.

An opposition group was formed to contest the proposal, with various protests held on the site.

Developer Weston Homes appealed against Havering Council's decision last year to refuse the 87-home development - Credit: Ken Mears

The application was rejected by Havering Council officers because of its potential impact on amenity space, and that the homes would be “out of character with the existing pattern of development in the area”.

Concerns about the affect on local traffic, especially given its proximity to the Gallows Corner flyover, were also raised by Harold Wood East Havering Residents' Group councillor, Darren Wise.

Following the hearing, an independent inspector is now due to visit the site, with a decision on the appeal to be delivered in the next few weeks.

Sharon Heron, who lives on a neighbouring road and is an organiser of the protest group, attended the hearing as part of the local opposition against the plans.

She said all they can do now is “regroup to have a discussion and wait for the decision”.

Tesco Extra at Gallows Corner - Credit: Ken Mears

A Havering Council spokesperson said: “We’re now awaiting a decision on the appeal against the redevelopment at Bryant Avenue and the inspector has asked to receive the legal agreement by the beginning of next month.”

They added Weston Homes has submitted an application asking the council meet its costs, something not unusual in an appeal of this nature.

“However, the council is challenging the claims and expects a decision on costs at the same time as the main appeal decision.”

A spokesman for Tesco and Weston Homes said: “We would like to thank members of the public for the feedback provided on our application and we look forward to finding out the decision of the independent inspector following yesterday’s [May 17] appeal hearing.”