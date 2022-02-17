Developer's appeal to build 82 extra homes at Roneo Corner refused

On February 8, Galliard Homes had its appeal to build 82 extra homes at Roneo Corner refused. - Credit: Google Maps

A property developer has had its appeal to build 82 homes at Roneo Corner refused.

In 2020, Galliard Homes' proposal to build four extra units on the former Neopost House site was refused.

On February 8, the government’s national planning inspectorate refused Galliard’s appeal.

The proposal suggested the four blocks would range from five to nine storeys to provide the homes as well as car parking, associate cycle parking, waste storage and landscaping.

Reasons given for the refusal include the noise conditions being "unsatisfactory" - windows and doors would need to be closed, limiting the use of balconies - and the proposed private and communal amenity space being "insufficient in terms of quantity and quality".

The report said: “The proposed development is considered to be an overdevelopment of the site, providing poor quality accommodation and resultant poor living conditions for future occupiers.”

Another reason included the proposal being contrary to policies of the London Plan.

The report highlighted the absence of a “satisfactorily completed legal agreement”, meaning the provision of affordable housing cannot be secured.

Galliard Homes was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of writing.

Viewed the application with reference P0094.20.