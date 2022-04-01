News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Housing

Decision imminent on major 972-home development in Romford

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:52 PM April 1, 2022
A 3D mock-up of what the development at the former Romford Ice Rink may look like

A 3D mock-up of what the development at the former Romford Ice Rink may look like - Credit: Impact Capital Group

Plans for a massive 972-home development, including space for NHS work, at the former Romford Ice Rink are due be decided by a committee next week. 

Multiple proposals have been submitted to develop the site, which is located in Rom Valley Way next to Queen’s Hospital.  

Planning permission was granted in 2018 for 620 homes to be delivered, though that has since expired.  

The current plans, submitted by developer Impact Capital Group, consist of seven blocks ranging from two to 12 storeys high.  

An initial application submitted in 2021 proposed to build 1,010 homes, though this was lowered last year to the current total of 972

The site of the old Romford Ice Rink which is due for development

The site of the old Romford Ice Rink - Credit: Ken Mears

In addition to the homes, the proposals detail plans to construct 223 care units, a medical centre, retail and café space, gym facilities and other amenities. 

In a report prepared ahead of the April 5 strategic planning committee, one concern raised by the Greater London Authority (GLA) is the “unacceptable” fact only 22 per cent of the housing is to be ‘affordable’. 

This is less than the minimum requirement of 35pc and way below the mayor's strategic target of 50pc, with the GLA stating the number should be “significantly increased”. 

Other key stakeholder concerns included the ability for local schools to accommodate the influx of children and the additional pressure on the already-stretched Queen’s Hospital

Most Read

  1. 1 Only two CCTV cameras installed in Havering in a year despite £5m budget amid Covid delays
  2. 2 'We stick to our roots': Siblings carry on 24-year-old family business
  3. 3 Student nurse accused of rape to face re-trial
  1. 4 Don't 'suffer in silence': Support for Havering Council leader floods in
  2. 5 Meet the Cranham 90-year-old filling rooms with collection of doll's houses
  3. 6 Hospitals see highest number of Covid patients in several weeks
  4. 7 Property spotlight: The Romford pub where even Shakespeare stopped for a pint
  5. 8 Revealed: Are house prices rising in London?
  6. 9 Daniel Laskos stabbing: Defence speeches conclude as jury retires
  7. 10 Man denies double murder of 16-year-old boys in Brentwood

A total of 251 representations were also made by locals in the area, with 213 in support, 36 objecting, one comment and one no comment. 

Support largely focussed on the need for more homes in the area, while those opposing took issue with the potential density of the site and pressure on essential infrastructure. 

Robert Whitton, Founder and Chairman of Impact Capital Group on the site of the old Romford Ice Rink

Robert Whitton, founder and chief executive of Impact Capital Group, on the site of the old Romford Ice Rink - Credit: Ken Mears

While recommending that the committee approves the development, the report concedes that “some elements of the proposals are not, in isolation, supported by the policy framework”. 

However, it deemed the benefits of the plans "are nevertheless considered to represent a viable, and on balance acceptable, form of development”. 

Robert Whitton, founder and chief executive of Impact Capital Group, said he is "immensely pleased to have secured a recommendation from planning officers".

He added: "We are confident, through our collaboration with the London Borough of Havering urban design team, that the scheme we’ve submitted meets the needs of the borough and the local community, providing exemplary design and community provision that will transform this part of Romford." 

Housing News
Planning and Development
Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

The Pipe Major pub in Dagenham

London Live News

5 of the best family-friendly pubs in east London

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council

Havering Council | Special Report

Havering Council leader: Drug charge 'was result of a suicide attempt'

Charles Thomson

person
The Brewery. Picture: Ken Mears

£162m purchase of The Brewery an 'exciting opportunity', say new owners

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Barking and Dagenham Youth Parade. Picture: Jimmy Lee

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in east London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon