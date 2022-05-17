Proposal to build six flats on former Collier Row petrol station

The former petrol station site at 12 Hog Hill Road might be turned into six flats - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to build six flats on a former petrol station in Collier Row have been submitted.

Wentworth developments' application to build the homes on Hog Hill Road was received by Havering Council at the end of April.

If accepted, it would see a two-storey building built with five two-bed flats and one with one bedroom, along with parking and amenity areas.

The application proposes three flats at ground-floor level and three flats on the first floor, all with separate private entrances.

Building would start in October and end a year later.

Currently the site is described as a vacant former petrol station and garage, which is currently hoarded off for security.

If it goes ahead, the hard landscaping would be removed and replaced the topsoil to turf the front and rear of the property.

Native trees and soft hedging have also been suggested.

Six cycle spaces, seven car parking spaces and two disability spaces have also been proposed.

A decision is due to be made by June 29.

View the application using reference P0698.22.