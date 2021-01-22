Rainham fly-tipping could continue until planning decision reached
Fly-tipping at an abandoned property in New Road, Rainham, will probably continue until a planning decision in February.
Jon Cruddas, MP for Dagenham and Rainham, contacted the council after speaking to constituents regarding the abandoned property which he says has been abandoned for many years and is increasingly attracting fly-tipping.
There is a planning notice on the building dated December 2020, with the property due to be demolished for new flats.
The council confirmed that although there is excessive waste within the confines of the property, the site is secured, and it is unable to take any further action until the planning application is determined. A decision is due by February 18.
Mr Cruddas was told officers have enquired with planning who holds responsibility to clear the waste while the site is waiting for planning permission.
While the council has no issues with serving the relevant enforcement notices, they must be issued to the correct parties. But thanks to Mr Cruddas raising this issue the council has tasked an officer to patrol the area and refer any issues to the correct council departments.
