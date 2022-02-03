Plans to replace flammable cladding at nine-storey Romford block

A housing association is looking to remove flammable render and cladding from a nine-floor apartment block in Romford.

One Housing Group has applied for planning permission to replace flammable materials on the 98-apartment Charrington Court building in Atlanta Boulevard.

It hopes to complete the works by April 2023.

An EWS1 inspection of the façade at Charrington Court, carried out after the Grenfell Tower tragedy, was undertaken to ascertain its fire safety performance in 2020.

A planning document said the report on Charrington Court found that the “as-built” information did not match what had been installed at the site and found combustible materials present.

The combustible façade material finishes, soft fit cladding panels and vertical balcony privacy screens will all be replaced if the application is approved.

According to the plans submitted to Havering Council, non-combustible A1 rated natural fibre insulation material would be installed in replacement.

If approved, works would begin this April.