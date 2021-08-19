Study: Havering fifth most affordable borough in London for first-time buyers
- Credit: PA
A new study released by an online mortgage broker puts Havering as the fifth most affordable London borough for first-time buyers.
Mojo Mortgages's first homes scheme affordability index took into consideration various factors affecting home affordability in 2021.
The research comes with the mortgage broker estimating house prices to be up 10.2 per cent compared to the previous year.
Factors including house prices, mortgage repayments, average annual salary and monthly take home pay were used by the company to work out where in greater London was most and least affordable.
Havering came fifth as the most affordable London borough for first-time buyers, with the average monthly mortgage repayment taking up 32.5pc of a couple's take home pay, the broker found.
You may also want to watch:
The finding was based on the average property price of £405,548 and an annual salary of £36,364.
Bexley in south-east London came in top for affordability with the average mortgage repayment taking up to 29.82 per cent of a couple's take home pay, Mojo said.
Most Read
- 1 Map forecasts east London areas at risk of regular flooding by 2030
- 2 Impasse over plan to cut parking at Romford flats after councillor objections
- 3 Nando's Hornchurch and Ilford temporarily close after 'supply chain disruption'
- 4 Hornchurch and Upminster MP meets college principal over A Level results
- 5 Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Meet the Romford contestant
- 6 Andrew Rosindell hosts party to celebrate 20 years in office
- 7 Hornchurch man speaks out after alleged fake bank app scam
- 8 Raiders duo Gulliver and Solder sign for Manchester Storm
- 9 Application to install 5G mast in Harold Hill rejected
- 10 Man jailed after causing eight-car crash that killed two people in Romford
The least affordable boroughs in London for first-time buyers in 2021, according to the mortgage broker, were Camden with the average mortgage repayment taking up to 64.14 per cent of a couple's take home pay, Hammersmith and Fulham taking 56.18 per cent and Westminster taking 54.49 per cent.
Mortgage expert, Nisha Vaidya, explained that many factors such as salary, regular outgoings, and debt-to-income ratio will impact whether a home is within a buyer's reach.
She added: “A good rule of thumb is to allocate no more than 35 per cent of your gross income to your monthly mortgage repayments.
“Any more than this and you could become 'house poor', where you own a house, but lack the funds to do other important things such as saving money or going on holiday.”