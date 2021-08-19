News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News >

Study: Havering fifth most affordable borough in London for first-time buyers

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 9:30 AM August 19, 2021   
File photo dated 23/01/15 of For Sale and Sold signs outside houses in north London. The average num

The study found Havering to be the fifth most affordable London borough with an average monthly mortgage repayment taking up 32.5 per cent of a couple's take home pay. - Credit: PA

A new study released by an online mortgage broker puts Havering as the fifth most affordable London borough for first-time buyers.  

Mojo Mortgages's first homes scheme affordability index took into consideration various factors affecting home affordability in 2021. 

The research comes with the mortgage broker estimating house prices to be up 10.2 per cent compared to the previous year.  

Factors including house prices, mortgage repayments, average annual salary and monthly take home pay were used by the company to work out where in greater London was most and least affordable.  

Havering came fifth as the most affordable London borough for first-time buyers, with the average monthly mortgage repayment taking up 32.5pc of a couple's take home pay, the broker found. 

You may also want to watch:

The finding was based on the average property price of £405,548 and an annual salary of £36,364. 

Bexley in south-east London came in top for affordability with the average mortgage repayment taking up to 29.82 per cent of a couple's take home pay, Mojo said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Map forecasts east London areas at risk of regular flooding by 2030
  2. 2 Impasse over plan to cut parking at Romford flats after councillor objections
  3. 3 Nando's Hornchurch and Ilford temporarily close after 'supply chain disruption'
  1. 4 Hornchurch and Upminster MP meets college principal over A Level results
  2. 5 Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Meet the Romford contestant
  3. 6 Andrew Rosindell hosts party to celebrate 20 years in office
  4. 7 Hornchurch man speaks out after alleged fake bank app scam
  5. 8 Raiders duo Gulliver and Solder sign for Manchester Storm
  6. 9 Application to install 5G mast in Harold Hill rejected
  7. 10 Man jailed after causing eight-car crash that killed two people in Romford

The least affordable boroughs in London for first-time buyers in 2021, according to the mortgage broker, were Camden with the average mortgage repayment taking up to 64.14 per cent of a couple's take home pay, Hammersmith and Fulham taking 56.18 per cent and Westminster taking 54.49 per cent.   

Mortgage expert, Nisha Vaidya, explained that many factors such as salary, regular outgoings, and debt-to-income ratio will impact whether a home is within a buyer's reach.  

She added: “A good rule of thumb is to allocate no more than 35 per cent of your gross income to your monthly mortgage repayments.

“Any more than this and you could become 'house poor', where you own a house, but lack the funds to do other important things such as saving money or going on holiday.” 

Housing
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A member of staff gives out Frostys to waiting members of the public. WENDYÕS OPENS ITS DOORS IN THE

Food and Drink

US burger chain Wendy's set to open Romford restaurant

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Cullen

Education News

'Heart-breaking': Havering Sixth Form students miss out on university...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Results scandal at Havering college

London A Level results

MP wades in on results scandal at Havering Sixth Form college

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Paul Ballard

Kids TV presenter who killed two people jailed for 'reckless and...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon