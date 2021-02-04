£10,000 fine issued in connection with East Hornchurch New Year's rave
- Credit: Ricci Fothergill
Essex Police have issued fined a man £10,000 in connection with an illegal New Year's Eve party at All Saints Church, East Horndon.
The 32-year-old from Wickford was arrested on suspicion of burglary at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, February 2.
When interviewed he admitted being an organiser of the event and, while he was told he would face no further action in connection with the burglary offence, he was issued a £10,000 fixed penalty notice.
Hundreds of people attended the event at All Saints Church which was a clear and blatant breach of the government’s Covid-19 regulations, say police.
The investigation into the unlicensed music event continues and four other people have already been arrested in connection with and have all been released under investigation while we continue our enquiries.
The church was badly damaged by the revellers, costing £2,000 to make repairs. Devastated by the mess, the church volunteers set up crowdfunding page to raise and funds and managed to raise a whopping £22,254.
