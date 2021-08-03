Farnham and Hilldene Estate regeneration plans gather pace
Plans to revamp Harold Hill continue to move forward following a number of recent public consultations on the area's regeneration.
The Farnham and Hilldene Estate has been mooted for redevelopment since 2016, with this block originally included in the 12 Estates programme alongside Wates Residential.
Residents and businesses have been invited to a series of consultation events to help shape the estate's future.
The Recorder went along to yesterday's resident session with the aim of developing a better understanding of this regeneration project.
History
The Farnham and Hilldene Estate has been earmarked for regeneration since 2016, though the original proposal was to build accommodation above the current buildings.
In March 2019 council leader Damian White confirmed these extension plans had morphed into a regeneration project following criticisms of the current accommodation.
This project was to be delivered together with Wates Residential, before its removal from the 12 Estates programme was decided earlier this year.
On March 17, it was confirmed that the regeneration of Farnham and Hilldene would be council-led, while Chippenham Road would remain a joint delivery.
Regeneration Project
Though the recent consultations centred around the Farnham and Hilldene Estate, information was available on the entire regeneration project.
It has been split into three sections: Family Welcome Centre and Medical Centre, Farnham and Hilldene and Chippenham Road.
Family Welcome Centre and Medical Centre
This is currently Abercrombie House, a hostel which sits just off Hilldene Avenue.
The proposals would see a new Family Welcome Centre and Medical Centre built.
It is hoped that an application for this aspect of the regeneration will be submitted by the end of this year, with the second quarter of 2022 given as an indicative start date.
Farnham and Hilldene Estate
This encompasses the entire area surrounding Farnham Road, flanked by West Dene Drive, East Dene Drive, Chippenham Road and Hilldene Avenue.
Hawkins\Brown are the proposed architect for this element of the regeneration.
The information available at the consultation promised new homes, new shops and businesses, better streets and public space and a strong community.
Because the project is in its early stages, an exact number of homes has not been confirmed.
In terms of shops and businesses, the outline plans pledge to create "an active high street" which offers "a better pedestrian environment".
The proposal makes specific provision for already-existing community assets, vowing to keep both the library and St George's Church in their current locations.
Other amenities - such as the post office and Harold Hill Community Hub - would move to new locations in the area.
New public toilets would be constructed alongside a park with play facility.
A planning application for the council-led part of this project is expected in spring/summer 2022, with the start of 2025 slated as a start date for its first phase.
This regeneration will have six stages according to the plans, with each starting two years after the previous right up until 2035.
Chippenham Road
The fourth quarter of 2023 has been confirmed as a proposed start date in the proposals on display at the consultation.
It was stressed throughout that all dates are subject to change.
Next Steps
The next step is to fully develop the proposals before submitting planning applications for each stage at the indicative dates outlined above.
It is promised that sanctioned redevelopment will be done in a phased manner to "keep disruption to residents and business to a minimum".
According to the consultation information, this means "only emptying one section of the estate at a time, demolishing it and building new homes and business units".
Overall development is expected to take around nine years.
Havering Council has been approached for comment.
