Farnham and Hilldene Estate regeneration plans gather pace

Published: 4:41 PM August 3, 2021

Plans to regenerate the Farnham and Hilldene Estate continue to gather pace. Pictured: Farnham Road. - Credit: Cash Boyle

Plans to revamp Harold Hill continue to move forward following a number of recent public consultations on the area's regeneration.

The Farnham and Hilldene Estate has been mooted for redevelopment since 2016, with this block originally included in the 12 Estates programme alongside Wates Residential.

Residents and businesses have been invited to a series of consultation events to help shape the estate's future.

The Recorder went along to yesterday's resident session with the aim of developing a better understanding of this regeneration project.

A number of public consultation events have been taking place at the Harold Hill Community Hub. - Credit: Cash Boyle

History

The Farnham and Hilldene Estate has been earmarked for regeneration since 2016, though the original proposal was to build accommodation above the current buildings.

In March 2019 council leader Damian White confirmed these extension plans had morphed into a regeneration project following criticisms of the current accommodation.

You may also want to watch:

This project was to be delivered together with Wates Residential, before its removal from the 12 Estates programme was decided earlier this year.

On March 17, it was confirmed that the regeneration of Farnham and Hilldene would be council-led, while Chippenham Road would remain a joint delivery.

Regeneration Project

Though the recent consultations centred around the Farnham and Hilldene Estate, information was available on the entire regeneration project.

It has been split into three sections: Family Welcome Centre and Medical Centre, Farnham and Hilldene and Chippenham Road.

Family Welcome Centre and Medical Centre

This is currently Abercrombie House, a hostel which sits just off Hilldene Avenue.

The proposals would see a new Family Welcome Centre and Medical Centre built.

Abercrombie House in Bridgwater Road, close to Hilldene Avenue. This facility has been earmarked for redevelopment under the proposals. - Credit: Archant

It is hoped that an application for this aspect of the regeneration will be submitted by the end of this year, with the second quarter of 2022 given as an indicative start date.

Farnham and Hilldene Estate

This encompasses the entire area surrounding Farnham Road, flanked by West Dene Drive, East Dene Drive, Chippenham Road and Hilldene Avenue.

Hilldene Avenue in Harold Hill. - Credit: Cash Boyle

Hawkins\Brown are the proposed architect for this element of the regeneration.

The information available at the consultation promised new homes, new shops and businesses, better streets and public space and a strong community.

Because the project is in its early stages, an exact number of homes has not been confirmed.

In terms of shops and businesses, the outline plans pledge to create "an active high street" which offers "a better pedestrian environment".

The proposal makes specific provision for already-existing community assets, vowing to keep both the library and St George's Church in their current locations.

A resident studying the proposals. - Credit: Cash Boyle

Other amenities - such as the post office and Harold Hill Community Hub - would move to new locations in the area.

New public toilets would be constructed alongside a park with play facility.

A planning application for the council-led part of this project is expected in spring/summer 2022, with the start of 2025 slated as a start date for its first phase.

This regeneration will have six stages according to the plans, with each starting two years after the previous right up until 2035.

Chippenham Road

The fourth quarter of 2023 has been confirmed as a proposed start date in the proposals on display at the consultation.

The Chippenham Road aspect of the project is still to be delivered as part of a partnership between the council and Wates Residential. - Credit: Cash Boyle

It was stressed throughout that all dates are subject to change.

Next Steps

The next step is to fully develop the proposals before submitting planning applications for each stage at the indicative dates outlined above.

It is promised that sanctioned redevelopment will be done in a phased manner to "keep disruption to residents and business to a minimum".

According to the consultation information, this means "only emptying one section of the estate at a time, demolishing it and building new homes and business units".

Overall development is expected to take around nine years.

Havering Council has been approached for comment.

What do you think of the plans? Email letters@romfordrecorder.co.uk