'Ever since birth she's been ill': Family's housing plea after toddler gets sepsis for fifth time

Published: 12:36 PM July 7, 2021

From left to right: Daisy, Bobbi and Laura Bell. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A Romford family who had carpets "covered in mould" has implored the council for new accommodation after their 17-month-old fell sick with sepsis for the fifth time.

The Bell family, who have lived on Straight Road in Romford for five years, claims the issues with “flooding coming through the floor” have been a problem since moving in.

Laura Bell, 40 - who lives in the house with her daughter Bobbi and Bobbi's daughter Daisy, said: “I want the council to understand that my granddaughter has been ill with sepsis five times.

“The first time it was touch and go and the hospital asked us if there was any mould in the house. We said no, but found that the carpets were underneath covered in mould.”

In total, Laura said she has spent over £2,000 replacing carpets and household furnishings.

You may also want to watch:

Believing that the flooding is being caused by drains that are “built under the house”, the family want to be moved to new permanent accommodation.

A photo that shows a drain that has been covered in the property. - Credit: Laura Bell

A Havering Council spokesperson said they are sorry to hear the family have had these issues and that every resident deserves to live in a home where they "feel safe and comfortable".

After reporting the issue to the council, Laura said she was told it was due to the recent flooding, to which she responded: “It’s coming through our floor and not through our door."

The council confirmed it believed the damage was a result of the extreme weather late last month and said: "Our officers visited Ms Bell again last week and immediately arranged for a CCTV camera to be installed to identify the faults from the drain.

“On July 6, our officers carried out relining work so no further water can get through from the drainage below.

"This will help the property to dry out more quickly."

Bobbi, 20, added: “I wouldn’t care if it was just me and my mum, but we have Daisy and ever since being born she has been ill.

“I am not moving back here and I want the council to know that it’s unsafe to live here.”

In total Laura said that she has spent over £2,000 replacing carpets and household furnishing that have been damaged by water. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The council spokesperson said they are doing "all they can" to help resolve the issues, especially with Bobbi's daughter suffering from poor health.

Vinyl flooring will be laid and kitchen units repaired from Monday, July 12, the spokesperson said.

Additionally, the council confirmed the family is currently on the housing list to find alternative accommodation.











