10-storey block expansion of 700-home development in Rainham gets go-ahead

Published: 11:33 AM July 23, 2021

A computer generated image of what the planned 10 storey apartment block on the former RTS Motors site in New Road, Rainham might look like. Picture: BPTW - Credit: BPTW

A developer has been given the green light to build an extra 50 homes and a public bus interchange at the site of an already-approved 700-home development in Rainham.

The 10-storey block expansion is on top of an application by Clarion Housing at 90 New Road which was given approval in February last year.

Havering Council granted approval for the expansion last week, bringing the total number of homes at the site to about 750.

Construction is expected to start in January 2022, with the completion of the development scheduled for early 2028.

Group director of development for Clarion Housing Group, Richard Cook, said the new development will provide “badly needed housing for local people” and will also become an “attractive” neighbourhood in “its own right”.

He added: “The new homes will be complemented by green spaces, cafes, restaurants and leisure facilities, creating a sense of community.”

Partner at the building's architects BPTW, Justin Kelly, said: “The scheme will enable the transformation of a former scrapyard into a high-quality mixed-use development which will be the final piece of the jigsaw at 90 New Road.

“The site will introduce a gateway building into the wider development and contribute to the strong placemaking principles which are key elements of the design at 90 New Road, with communal green spaces and a vibrant local centre being prominent elements within the overall design.”



