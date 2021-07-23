News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News >

10-storey block expansion of 700-home development in Rainham gets go-ahead

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:33 AM July 23, 2021   
A computer generated image of what the planned 10 storey apartment block on the former RTS Motors si

A computer generated image of what the planned 10 storey apartment block on the former RTS Motors site in New Road, Rainham might look like. Picture: BPTW - Credit: BPTW

A developer has been given the green light to build an extra 50 homes and a public bus interchange at the site of an already-approved 700-home development in Rainham. 

The 10-storey block expansion is on top of an application by Clarion Housing at 90 New Road which was given approval in February last year.

Havering Council granted approval for the expansion last week, bringing the total number of homes at the site to about 750.

Construction is expected to start in January 2022, with the completion of the development scheduled for early 2028.  

Group director of development for Clarion Housing Group, Richard Cook, said the new development will provide “badly needed housing for local people” and will also become an “attractive” neighbourhood in “its own right”.  

He added: “The new homes will be complemented by green spaces, cafes, restaurants and leisure facilities, creating a sense of community.” 

You may also want to watch:

Partner at the building's architects BPTW, Justin Kelly, said: “The scheme will enable the transformation of a former scrapyard into a high-quality mixed-use development which will be the final piece of the jigsaw at 90 New Road.  

“The site will introduce a gateway building into the wider development and contribute to the strong placemaking principles which are key elements of the design at 90 New Road, with communal green spaces and a vibrant local centre being prominent elements within the overall design.” 


Most Read

  1. 1 Secondary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted
  2. 2 Case for release of Gallows Corner upgrade funds is in pipeline, TfL says
  3. 3 Free swimming for schoolchildren in Havering launched ahead of Olympics
  1. 4 Havering residents warned of weed which can cause ‘severe blistering’
  2. 5 'Second of its kind' interactive Oceanarium room to open in Romford
  3. 6 Four-car crash in Havering-atte-Bower reignites calls for 20mph speed limit
  4. 7 Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London
  5. 8 120-home development on Harold Hill college site approved
  6. 9 New Home Bargains store to open in Romford
  7. 10 Six activities near Havering to avoid the crowds this summer
Housing
Rainham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kem Cetinay arriving for the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.

Kem Cetinay's Array Restaurant now taking bookings

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
much-loved hornchurch teacher obituary

Obituary

'Passionate, sometimes unconventional': Tributes paid to much-loved teacher

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Concordia Academy received an Outstanding Ofsted rating in 2019.

Education

Primary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Spice Girls Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown perfo

Nightlife in Romford: Closed clubs most-missed by readers

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon