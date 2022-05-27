'Redundant’ Hornchurch office space being eyed for new one-bedroom home
- Credit: Google
An architecture firm is seeking to find out if it needs approval to convert a Hornchurch office space into a home.
Form Architecture, which is based in Maldon, Essex, is hoping to turn the building on Craigdale Road into a single, one-bedroom dwelling.
Though technically Hornchurch, the property is located just outside of Romford.
According to HM Land Registry, Form Architecture owns the building, having purchased it in 2006.
In the planning documents, the applicant describes it as an “unoccupied office space” with one parking spot and a rear garden area for waste and cycle storage.
Among other details, the total size of the building is noted as 50sqm, at ground floor only.
To conclude, the applicant said: “The above demonstrates compliance with legislation to allow a change of use of this existing redundant office space to form a new dwelling house.”
Form Architecture was approached for comment.
View the application online using the reference J0009.22.