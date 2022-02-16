News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Revealed: How many homes are sitting empty in your area

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:26 PM February 16, 2022
Data on empty homes has been released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Ever wondered how many homes in your area are sitting empty?

We looked at data compiled by the department for levelling up, housing and communities to see how many residential properties in London boroughs are recorded as empty or second homes for the purposes of council tax.

Camden has the third-highest percentage of homes that are empty nationally with 3.7pc - amounting to more than 4,000 vacant properties.

Newham ranked 17th (2.9pc) with around 3,500, while neighbouring Barking and Dagenham had the sixth-lowest percentage in England (0.7pc) with a little over 500 empty homes.

Camden also ranked eighth in the country for the percentage of properties that were classed as second homes with 6.8 per cent - more than 7,600.

Tower Hamlets had the 13th highest (4.6pc) with around 6,500, while Haringey had the lowest in England with no recorded second homes.

Here's a breakdown of how many dwellings are recorded as empty and second homes across north and east London boroughs:

Empty homes

Barking and Dagenham: 540 (0.7%)

Barnet: 3,268 (2.1%)

Brent: 2,077 (1.6%)

Camden: 4,181 (3.7%)

Hackney: 1,758 (1.5%)

Haringey: 1,994 (1.8%)

Havering: 1,114 (1%)

Islington: 1,897 (1.7%)

Newham: 3,584 (2.9%)

Redbridge: 1,519 (1.4%)

Tower Hamlets: 2,699 (1.9%)

These are among around 468,000 dwellings across England recorded as empty for the purposes of council tax as of September 2021.

Second homes

Barking and Dagenham: 148 (0.2%)

Barnet: 2,775 (1.8%)

Brent: 226 (0.2%)

Camden: 7,648 (6.8%)

Hackney: 786 (0.7%)

Haringey: 0 (0%)

Havering: 159 (0.1%)

Islington: 268 (0.2%)

Newham: 216 (0.2%)

Redbridge: 925 (0.9%)

Tower Hamlets: 6,530 (4.6%)

These are among around 253,000 dwellings across England recorded as second homes for the purposes of council tax as of September 2021.

