Plans to demolish this home in Nelmes Crescent, Emerson Park, and replace it with a four-bedroom house have been submitted to Havering Council - Credit: Google

A bid to knock down a private home in Emerson Park and replace it with a bigger, four-bedroom house has been put forward.

In a statement supporting the planning application for Nelmes Crescent, applicant Kiranjit Dhillon of Contour Build Ltd described the current property as “in need of work to modern standards and accompany family needs”.

Issues such as leaks in the roof and a lack of insulation in the flooring were noted.

Plans for the new home mention no new parking spots, but do include the addition of two electric vehicle charging points.

They also feature a proposed loft area, with suggestions of a games room or gym in the space, plus additional storage.

In total, the plans would increase the total living space from 112.3 sqm to 268.18 sqm. This excludes the garage, which would be demolished.

It includes an increase in bedrooms from its current three to four.

If approved, work on the new home would begin in May and is expected to be completed by the same time next year.

A decision on the application is due by May 5.

View or comment on the plans using P0353.22.