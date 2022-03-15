Plans to demolish Emerson Park home to make way for four-bedroom house
- Credit: Google
A bid to knock down a private home in Emerson Park and replace it with a bigger, four-bedroom house has been put forward.
In a statement supporting the planning application for Nelmes Crescent, applicant Kiranjit Dhillon of Contour Build Ltd described the current property as “in need of work to modern standards and accompany family needs”.
Issues such as leaks in the roof and a lack of insulation in the flooring were noted.
Plans for the new home mention no new parking spots, but do include the addition of two electric vehicle charging points.
They also feature a proposed loft area, with suggestions of a games room or gym in the space, plus additional storage.
In total, the plans would increase the total living space from 112.3 sqm to 268.18 sqm. This excludes the garage, which would be demolished.
It includes an increase in bedrooms from its current three to four.
Most Read
- 1 Evicted Upminster farming family prepare to leave land as last of machinery sold
- 2 'Dirty aprons and waste in easy reach': Nursery downgraded by Ofsted
- 3 M25 closed after 'serious collision' at junction 27-28
- 4 Driver arrested after pensioner dies in fatal crash on Hacton Lane
- 5 Inspectors call attention to Queen's Hospital A&E issues as it faces 'adverse pressure'
- 6 'Having a rethink': Cracks begin to show in Havering-Newham collaboration
- 7 Romford man charged after incident on plane at Stansted Airport
- 8 Lamborghini 7th birthday surprise for supercar-mad ‘Ollie The Car Kid’
- 9 Man dies after collision on Hacton Lane this morning
- 10 Pictures: Circus celebration lights up Hornchurch
If approved, work on the new home would begin in May and is expected to be completed by the same time next year.
A decision on the application is due by May 5.
View or comment on the plans using P0353.22.