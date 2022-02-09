Revealed: What you could rent for £1.5k in east London
It's no secret that renting in London can be a major drain on your bank account.
At the end of last year, data from property site Zoopla showed rental prices to be on the rise once again after 15 months of decline brought on by the pandemic.
With that in mind, we compared properties in five east London boroughs to find out which represents best value for money.
For £1,500 per month - or thereabouts - what Rightmove property could you rent in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Ilford, Newham and Tower Hamlets?
Havering
Price: £1,480 pcm
Journey time to London Liverpool Street: 1h 7m
This two-bedroom flat in Rainham offers impressive value for money.
Complete with two bathrooms, a balcony with space for outdoor dining and wood-effect flooring, the apartment is perfect for entertaining.
Let through Simple Life London, the Beam Park property is fully managed, comes furnished and pets are welcome at no extra cost.
Dagenham Dock station is a five-minute bus ride away and Merrielands Retail Park is nearby.
View the property here.
Redbridge
Price: £1,452 pcm
Journey time to London Liverpool Street: 22 mins
Set in the new Ilford Hill development, this two-bedroom flat is ideal for commuters.
The furnished apartment is complete with two bathrooms and a balcony, with 872 sq ft of living space.
The first floor flat is moments from Ilford station, near the future Crossrail station and the Exchange Ilford shopping centre.
View the property here.
Barking and Dagenham
Price: £1,499 pcm
Journey time to London Liverpool Street: 51 minutes
This is a brand new first floor flat in Skinner Apartments, Barking Riverside.
The apartment, offered by Huttons & Partners, includes two bathrooms (one en-suite), an open-plan living area, and a private balcony.
The property is moments from the River Thames and green outdoor spaces such as The Ripple Nature Reserve and Thames View Playing Field.
View the property here.
Newham
Price: £1,400 pcm
Journey time to London Liverpool Street: 30 mins
Set in The Sphere development, this Canning Town property offers neutral décor throughout and benefits from a private balcony.
The one-bedroom flat is on the first floor and is close to Canning Town station and Canary Wharf.
It also has access to a communal garden area and integrated appliances.
View the property here.
Tower Hamlets
Price: £1,500 pcm
Journey time to London Liverpool Street: 33 mins
This studio flat is set within the prestigious Ontario Tower in Blackwall.
Located on the 16th floor, it benefits from spectacular views of the city and Canary Wharf, with floor to ceiling windows to let in the light.
The block - moments from Blackwall DLR - has a 24-hour porter and leisure facilities.
View the property here.