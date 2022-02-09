These properties in Havering, Barking, Tower Hamlets, Newham and Redbridge all cost the same - Credit: Rightmove/Google Maps

It's no secret that renting in London can be a major drain on your bank account.

At the end of last year, data from property site Zoopla showed rental prices to be on the rise once again after 15 months of decline brought on by the pandemic.

With that in mind, we compared properties in five east London boroughs to find out which represents best value for money.

For £1,500 per month - or thereabouts - what Rightmove property could you rent in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Ilford, Newham and Tower Hamlets?

Havering

Price: £1,480 pcm

Journey time to London Liverpool Street: 1h 7m

The luxury apartment is in Beam Park - Credit: Rightmove

This two-bedroom flat in Rainham offers impressive value for money.

Complete with two bathrooms, a balcony with space for outdoor dining and wood-effect flooring, the apartment is perfect for entertaining.

Let through Simple Life London, the Beam Park property is fully managed, comes furnished and pets are welcome at no extra cost.

The development is designed with renters in mind - Credit: Rightmove

Dagenham Dock station is a five-minute bus ride away and Merrielands Retail Park is nearby.

View the property here.

Redbridge

Price: £1,452 pcm

Journey time to London Liverpool Street: 22 mins

The Redbridge property includes 872 sq ft of space - Credit: Rightmove

Set in the new Ilford Hill development, this two-bedroom flat is ideal for commuters.

The furnished apartment is complete with two bathrooms and a balcony, with 872 sq ft of living space.

Renters can access a balcony from their bedroom - Credit: Rightmove

The property includes two bathrooms - Credit: Rightmove

The first floor flat is moments from Ilford station, near the future Crossrail station and the Exchange Ilford shopping centre.

View the property here.

Barking and Dagenham

Price: £1,499 pcm

Journey time to London Liverpool Street: 51 minutes

Barking Riverside is moments from the Thames - Credit: Rightmove

This is a brand new first floor flat in Skinner Apartments, Barking Riverside.

The apartment, offered by Huttons & Partners, includes two bathrooms (one en-suite), an open-plan living area, and a private balcony.

A private balcony is accessed via the living room - Credit: Rightmove

The Barking Riverside property includes an en-suite and separate family bathroom - Credit: Rightmove

The property is moments from the River Thames and green outdoor spaces such as The Ripple Nature Reserve and Thames View Playing Field.

View the property here.

Newham

Price: £1,400 pcm

Journey time to London Liverpool Street: 30 mins

The Newham property includes 504 sq ft of living space - Credit: Rightmove

Set in The Sphere development, this Canning Town property offers neutral décor throughout and benefits from a private balcony.

The one-bedroom flat is on the first floor and is close to Canning Town station and Canary Wharf.

This Canning Town flat includes its own balcony and access to a communal garden - Credit: Rightmove

It is complete with a chic bathroom suite - Credit: Rightmove

It also has access to a communal garden area and integrated appliances.

View the property here.

Tower Hamlets

Price: £1,500 pcm

Journey time to London Liverpool Street: 33 mins

The modern Tower Hamlets flat is offered furnished - Credit: Rightmove

This studio flat is set within the prestigious Ontario Tower in Blackwall.

Located on the 16th floor, it benefits from spectacular views of the city and Canary Wharf, with floor to ceiling windows to let in the light.

The compact flat is in Ontario Tower, Tower Hamlets - Credit: Rightmove

The property is walking distance to Canary Wharf - Credit: Rightmove

The block - moments from Blackwall DLR - has a 24-hour porter and leisure facilities.

The 16th-floor flat benefits from views over the city - Credit: Rightmove

View the property here.