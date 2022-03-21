The proposals include the construction of 78 houses and 42 flats on the site in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill - Credit: Google Street View

A major development for 120 homes in Harold Hill is edging closer to fruition after a new application was submitted to Havering Council.

The former site of Havering College of Further and Higher Education's campus, in Tring Gardens, closed its gates in 2020 after 47 years as a base for engineering, plumbing and welding courses, as well as foundation learning more recently.

Submitted by Havering Council’s housing company Mercury Land Holdings in collaboration with Bellway Partnerships, the plans involve demolishing buildings currently occupying the space and replacing them with 78 houses and 42 flats.

In total, 67 conditions were included as part of the approval earlier this year, several of which have attempted to be addressed in a new application.

These include the signing of the developer and any contractor to the Non-Road Mobile Machinery (NRMM) register, the submitting of any remedial work done on trees to planning officials, and the requirement of a dust monitoring scheme.

A decision is expected by May 10. View the application using Q0061.22.