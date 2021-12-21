Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal

A group formed to oppose plans to redevelop the Gallows Corner Tesco site has reached almost 1,200 members. - Credit: Google Maps

An appeal has been lodged against a decision to refuse planning permission for a controversial development on a supermarket’s car park.

Plans to build 87 homes on the site of the Gallows Corner Tesco were rejected by Havering Council in September after a series of protests by locals.

The plans wanted to reduce the existing Tesco car park to make space for the new homes, which would have ranged from one to three bedrooms across blocks of between three to five storeys.

Slightly more than 35 per cent would have been classed as "affordable".

The plans also asked to relocate the car wash, click and collect unit and recycling centre from its southern end, where the homes were envisaged.

After the plans were announced, an opposition group was set up to fight the proposal and two protests were organised, supported by Harold Wood councillors.

A protest on September 4 against a proposed development of the Gallows Corner Tesco. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

On September 16, Havering Council officers rejected the proposal on a number of grounds, including “insufficient communal amenity space” and concerns the homes would be “out of character with the existing pattern of development in the area”.

According to Havering Council's planning website, an appeal was lodged on November 11.

A spokesperson for developer Weston Homes confirmed an appeal had been submitted and said it "looks forward to a decision early next year”.

The proposals will now be subject to a local inquiry, a formal procedure overseen by the planning inspectorate and usually used for complex cases where legal matters may need to be considered.

Harold Wood councillor Darren Wise (centre) was among those who protested against the development. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

In September, Cllr Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “The council carefully considered the proposals and reached a view that they would result in a development would which be out of character with the local area.

“Highway safety concerns were also an issue along with the sub-standard accommodation proposed for Havering residents.”

A spokesperson for the council added today: “As part of the appeal that has now been submitted, the council will defend its reasons for refusing the planning application.”

Cllr Darren Wise, a member of North Havering Residents Group and ward councillor for Harold Wood, where the development lies, said Gallows Corner was the wrong location for the development.

He added: “If the TfL [Transport for London] threatened closure of the Gallows Corner flyover happens, the traffic from the local housing estates surrounding Tesco will only get worse.”

View the application in Havering Council’s planning portal using reference P1190.21.

