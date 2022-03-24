Decision on 37-home Romford development looms

The site where the development is planned in Victoria Road, Romford - Credit: Google

An application proposing to build 37 homes in Victoria Road is to be decided today.

Submitted by Gralaw Ltd and received by Havering Council in September 2021, the plans involve the construction of a part five-storey and part six-storey development on the Romford site.

Consisting of eight one-bed, 22 two-bed, and seven three-bed self-contained homes plus ground-floor commercial units, a decision on whether to move ahead will be debated at the council’s strategic planning committee on Thursday, March 24.

In documents released ahead of the meeting, the council says there are no "in-principle objections to the proposals”, and the development would “make an important contribution to housing delivery within the borough”.

The development is to be car-free, other than for certain residents benefiting from an on-street car parking permit and four wheelchair accessible car parking spaces to be provided.

Provisions for cyclists are included in the plans, with 70 cycle parking spaces for residents, 12 for the commercial unit and four for visitors.

The recommendation says certain planning conditions should be attached to any approval.

These include a minimum of 10 per cent ‘affordable’ housing, a review if the development is not completed within two years, a £20,000 contribution towards a cycle route, and a carbon offset fund contribution intending to achieve a 100pc reduction in carbon emissions, a sum calculated at £49,787.

There were no objections to the plans from consultees including Transport for London, Thames Water and the London Fire Brigade.

Concerns were however raised during engagement with the community, with the impact on local infrastructure referenced.

Another area of contention revolves around the required removal of a Victorian building on the site.

This was among the potential issues highlighted by a Quality Review Panel in February 2021, and also featured in the heritage assessment of the development.

That assessment, however, concluded while the loss of the building is “regrettable”, when balanced against the need for more housing, it would therefore be considered acceptable with no significant harm on the local character and distinctiveness”.

If approved, the development would not be the only one underway in Victoria Road, with the adjacent site to the east currently under construction.

View the plans using P1789.21.