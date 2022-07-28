News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bid to develop Brentwood hotel into 45 homes refused, again

person

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:00 PM July 28, 2022
De Rougemont Manor hotel

De Rougemont Manor hotel in Brentwood - Credit: Google Maps

A second attempt to convert an iconic hotel in Brentwood into dozens of homes has been refused by planners. 

An initial application to develop De Rougemont Manor hotel into 45 homes was refused by Brentwood Borough councillors due to its impact on the Green Belt in January. 

The plans suggested 18 of the 45 homes would be created through the conversion, remodelling and extension of the main hotel building, four from the conversion of the stable building and 23 would be new-build dwellings on car park land. 

Councillors voted equally to approve and refuse this second bid on July 26, but it was turned down after planning chairman Cllr Thomas Bridge used his deciding vote.  

Neighbour Helen Burgess told the committee that the development is “urban sprawl and will alter the nature of the rural village of Great Warley”.  

Cllr Jay Laplain said the application came back with “very little change” compared with how it appeared in January, when it was refused. 

He said: “None of those reasons have been argued against – that it is inappropriate development of the Green Belt, poor design, unacceptable affordable housing provision, unsustainable location and therefore there is no special circumstance.” 

Peter Jeffery, lead planning consultant, told the committee: “The subject site offers a unique opportunity not only to deliver exceptional quality new homes but also to increase the amount and quality of green open space within the Green Belt."

