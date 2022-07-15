Work to take down dangerous cladding on Rainham homes will begin in August.

Clarion, which runs Orchard Village estate, has confirmed that preparation work will start on August 15, with a view to beginning the removal process on October 17.

It comes after the housing association confirmed the cladding and other flammable elements will be removed from Orchard Village at no cost to residents in March this year.

Residents living on the housing estate previously said they feared becoming trapped inside their homes due to faulty doors jamming and the risk posed by potentially flammable cladding on their building.

The cladding placed on the external walls of Orchard Village properties is ACM - or aluminium composite material – which exacerbated the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

A Clarion spokesperson said: “We expect the work to be complete by December 2023.

“Throughout the programme we will be in regular contact with our residents and other local stakeholders to provide progress updates and to answer any queries.”

Dagenham and Rainham Labour MP Jon Cruddas - Credit: Archant

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas, who previously condemned the situation, said he has had "very positive engagement" with Clarion over the last few years and it has "actively sought to rectify the issues".

“Ever since the Grenfell tragedy I have been working alongside residents and Clarion to ensure that properties on Orchard Village are made safe.

“This has been hanging over the heads of residents for years and it is great to see a timeline finally in place.”

Mr Cruddas said he is pleased the landlords have “agreed not to recharge the cost of works to leaseholders and tenants”.

He added: “The cladding scandal was the responsibility of the manufacturers of materials and the developers of the buildings, the residents are completely blameless and were vindicated when this was announced in March.”

Recently Clarion apologised after a burst water pipe flooded Merlin Court on the Orchard estate.



