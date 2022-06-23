News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Council to inspect 'dangerous' space outside Upminster homes

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 AM June 23, 2022
A pensioner has said it is “dangerous” for her to leave her Upminster bungalow because of an outside space she claimed is in a state of disrepair. 

Rosina Saunders, who has lived in Salisbury Close for 16 years, said she first contacted Havering Council about repairs at the location in 2019.  

According to the 74-year-old, a gate is off its hinges and claimed that this meant people come in with their dogs and leave mess behind.   

She also said a wall is in disrepair and the pavement has several cracks in it. 

Rosina added: “It’s dangerous coming outside and I have to watch myself walking across the path.” 

She is also worried the wall could fall on one of the residents.  

Havering Council’s spokesperson said: “We don’t have a record of any existing complaints or outstanding repairs in relation to Salisbury Close, but a member of our team has contacted two of its residents and will be carrying out an inspection this week.” 

