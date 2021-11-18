Tax discount removal for empty and second homes moves closer
- Credit: Brentwood Borough Council
Tax discounts for empty and second homes could be scrapped following a consultation.
People "agreed or strongly agreed" with the authority's plans, according to Brentwood Council leader Chris Hossack.
Proposals to remove the council tax discount for empty and unfurnished properties as well as second homes will be discussed by the authority's policy, resources and economic development committee next week.
Cllr Hossack said: "We know that properties that are empty for long periods of time can lead to issues with squatters, anti-social behaviour and have a direct impact on the amount of housing available in the borough.
"Encouraging owners to bring these properties back into use is a priority for us and removing the discount for empty properties is just one of the ways we can support this."
If agreed by the committee, the plans will come into effect from the beginning of April.
Most Read
- 1 Beam Park: 'We were sold a dream that's not going to happen'
- 2 Captain Tom Hornchurch: 'Perfect place for a girls night out'
- 3 Extra parking spaces made permanent in Hornchurch town centre
- 4 Fire breaks out at block of flats covered in flammable cladding
- 5 The Hornchurch café ensuring nobody is alone for Christmas
- 6 We Are FSTVL 2022: Dates and first acts announced for Upminster festival
- 7 Olly Murs and Trevor Brooking to lead football match for hospice
- 8 Three staff missed decimal error which led to more than 500 people being overcharged - some by thousands of pounds
- 9 Kem Cetinay's Array to open jungle-themed shisha lounge
- 10 Girl, 7, sets sights on international crown after winning UK pageant