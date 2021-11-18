Tax discount removal for empty and second homes moves closer

Council leader Chris Hossack said encouraging owners to bring empty homes into use is a priority - Credit: Brentwood Borough Council

Tax discounts for empty and second homes could be scrapped following a consultation.

People "agreed or strongly agreed" with the authority's plans, according to Brentwood Council leader Chris Hossack.

Proposals to remove the council tax discount for empty and unfurnished properties as well as second homes will be discussed by the authority's policy, resources and economic development committee next week.

Cllr Hossack said: "We know that properties that are empty for long periods of time can lead to issues with squatters, anti-social behaviour and have a direct impact on the amount of housing available in the borough.

"Encouraging owners to bring these properties back into use is a priority for us and removing the discount for empty properties is just one of the ways we can support this."

If agreed by the committee, the plans will come into effect from the beginning of April.